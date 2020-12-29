WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Keith Lee to Face Drew McIntyre, Bliss and Orton Play With Fire

The final edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was the brand's final addition to the 2020 year in wrestling. It opened live from the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida with a graphic in memoriam segment of Jon Huber (aka Luke Harper). The wrestler passed away at the age of 41 this past Saturday due to a lung issue.

The biggest stories of Monday Night RAW included Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre. This show had the build to bring big moments to close out 2020 which means the Road to WrestleMania is approaching.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s episode.

Contender's Match for the WWE Championship on RAW: Keith Lee vs Sheamus

Sheamus charged Keith Lee, beating him down and had the upper hand initially. But Lee’s power was overwhelming too. Lee fought back and delivered few knee strikes but Sheamus grounded him after more strikes. After a lot of back and forth between the two, the Limitless one planted a Spirit Bomb to take an emphatic victory.

Winner: Keith Lee and will face Drew McIntyre next week for the WWE Championship

The Miz vs Gran Metalik

As soon as the bell rang, Metalik went for an early pin which surprised the Miz. They kept charging at each other and again Metalik landed another two counts. In the end, Metalik made another comeback and hit a dropkick from the second rope. The Miz caught hold of Metalik’s powerbomb, but the latter slid down and rolled him up for a pin to get the upset win.

Winner: Gran Metalik

Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler showed complete control right from the start as she targeted the left arm of Dana Brooke. Brooke seemed out of depth until Basler was distracted on the outside which almost cost her a win. However, she caught Brooke with a knee strike and a Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

AJ Styles vs Elias

AJ Styles managed to take Elias to the mat early on during the match, but Elias came back with a huge back-body drop. Styles even managed to get a near fall before employing a big dropkick, but Elias evaded it and picked him up from the apron and dropped him on it. More back and forth ensued and Elias remained in control, but Styles fought back with a Pele kick and finished Elias off with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Winner: AJ Styles

Ricochet vs Mustafa Ali

Ricochet started off strong and got some big moves, but Ali managed to trip him up and send him down before hitting a neck breaker. Ricochet then caught Ali on the top rope, but RETRIBUTION took him down which allowed Ali to hit a splash on the outside. However, in the end, Ali got his knees up when Ricochet landed the Shooting Star before locking in the Koji Clutch for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax

Nia Jax had the advantage early on as she managed to take Charlotte Flair down with a big slam. Jax was then outside before Flair hit her with a baseball slide and sent her flying into the announcement desk. She also took advantage of a distraction by getting a near fall because of a brawl outside between Asuka and Baszler. However, in the end, Baszler employed a Khirifuda Clutch and made Flair break her hold but also earned Jax a loss via DQ.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

The New Day, Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs The Hurt Business

Riddle and Cedric Alexander started off on Monday Night RAW before Bobby Lashley was tagged in and took Riddle to the corner. The battle continued with a tag to Kofi Kingston who dropped Alexander with a Boom Drop. Xavier Woods then got the better of Alexander with a clothesline to set up the Swanton Bomb, but Lashley was able to break it up. In the end, Lashley came back in and locked in the Hurt Lock on Hardy for the win on RAW.

Winner: The Hurt Business