WWE Monday Night RAW Results: McIntyre Accepts Goldberg's Challenge, Alexa Bliss plays With Fire

In its first WWE Monday Night RAW marquee of the year from the ThunderDome in Florida kickstarted all the latest builds for the upcoming Royal Rumble scheduled on January 31, but with few changes.

Even though the show originally advertised a Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton non-title match, however, the company announced McIntyre tested positive for Covid-19 and will be in quarantine for two-weeks. It means there is a high probability of not being back before the pay-per-view.

The show opened with a recap of last week’s show and Triple H kicked off Monday Night RAW. The WWE legend welcomed everyone to the Monday night feature and before he could say anything else Randy Orton made an appearance. Post-war of words regarding the WWE title which led to an unofficial bout between the two. The duo traded a few fists before accepting a challenge last night.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw:

Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans in a one-on-one match. They quickly locked up in a fight before Ric Flair again appeared during the bout. For the majority of the match Flair had control, however, Evans recuperated soon enough. Turning on his own daughter Ric Flair distracted Charlotte Flair and helped Lacey Evans win as he tripped her during a suplex. Evans grabbed the opportunity by holding her feet to prevent a kick out and a win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

Jeff Hardy vs. Jaxson Ryker

In the second bout of Monday night saw Jeff Hardy taking on Elias, Jaxson Ryker. An initial onslaught from Ryker, Hardy took him down and prepared for the Swanton, even as Elias provided a distraction. After a break, Ryker kept Hardy in the corner, boots and punches followed and finally, in the end, hit a Twist of Fate and a Swanton for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

The Miz and Morrison vs. Sheamus and Keith Lee

After a brief confrontation backstage, Keith Lee and Sheamus decided to put their differences aside to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag match. Sheamus and Morrison started off before Lee was quickly brought in by Sheamus for a double team combo. After a lot of to and fro, Lee crushed Morrison in the corner and the top rope exploded off its turnbuckle. Post break The Miz hit Sheamus with a DDT for a near fall. Tags were made and Lee cleaned the house as he started bulldozing over both opponents. Finally, Sheamus tagged himself back in to hit the Brogue Kick for the win. Post-match the duo hugged and shook hands after the bell.

Winner: Keith Lee & Sheamus win by pinfall

Keith Lee vs. Sheamus

It didn’t take much time as the action got started right away. Lee and Sheamus traded strikes until the former hit a huge headbutt. He tied up Sheamus against the ropes and kept clubbing blows to the chest. Lee then headed to the floor as Sheamus hit a dropkick through the ropes. Catching him on the dive, Lee threw him into the barricade. In the end, Lee lifted Sheamus off the mat and dropped him before employing a Spirit Bomb for a pin.

Winner: Keith Lee

T-Bar vs. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods came out by himself to take on T-Bar, who was in the company of rest of Retribution by his side. However, T-Bar took control and dominated the match from early on. Woods did make a brief comeback, but a distraction from Ali allowed T-Bar to tug Woods into the top rope. He finished off by picking up Woods before the announcers called for the win.

Winner: T-Bar

Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle (WWE Championship U.S. Title)

Bobby Lashley straight away attacked Riddle before the bell and beat him down to get an early advantage. As soon as the bell rang, Lashley kept punishing Riddle in the corner. Lashley then caught him in the midair and slammed him to the mat before employing The Hurt Locker for a submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley by submission, with the Hurt Lock to retain the WWE U.S. Championship

AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak

Styles took control early on but Gulak was able to turn things around and almost somehow looked to win with a couple of pinning combinations. Styles followed it by dumping him over the top rope to the floor as Omos stood nearby. Styles brought him back into the ring and with a Phenomenal Forearm for the victory.

Winner: AJ Styles