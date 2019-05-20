Take the pledge to vote

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return, Bayley Gets Surprise Win and Other Results

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar, Bayley, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston all won titles. All the results from the event.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view saw Brock Lesnar make a surprise comeback, and stunned the WWE universe by winning the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The evening also saw long-time fan favourite Bayley, winning the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing it on the newly minted Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to win the title by the end of the evening.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who has been in news for his match against AJ Styles and the news of him going public regarding his relationship with the former WWE Smackdown Women's champion Becky Lynch, managed to overcome AJ Styles to retain the championship, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens to retain his title.

Roman Reigns also prevailed in his second televised singles match since returning following a four-month battle with leukaemia as he defeated Elias.

Here are the results of WWE Money in the Bank 2019:

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Brock Lesnar defeats Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Ali and Andrade

WWE Championship Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeats Kevin Owens

Universal Championship Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeats AJ Styles

Roman Reigns defeat Elias

Money in the Bank cash-in: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair to become New Smackdown Women's Champion

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch to become New Smackdown Women's Champion

Raw Women's Championship Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Tony Nese defeats Ariya Daivari

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon defeats The Miz

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio defeats Samoa Joe becoming the New United States Champion

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bayley defeats Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross

Kickoff Match: The Usos defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan in a non-title match
