WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return, Bayley Gets Surprise Win and Other Results

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view saw Brock Lesnar make a surprise comeback, and stunned the WWE universe by winning the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The evening also saw long-time fan favourite Bayley, winning the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing it on the newly minted Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to win the title by the end of the evening.Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who has been in news for his match against AJ Styles and the news of him going public regarding his relationship with the former WWE Smackdown Women's champion Becky Lynch, managed to overcome AJ Styles to retain the championship, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens to retain his title.Roman Reigns also prevailed in his second televised singles match since returning following a four-month battle with leukaemia as he defeated Elias.Brock Lesnar defeats Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Ali and AndradeChampion Kofi Kingston defeats Kevin OwensChampion Seth Rollins defeats AJ StylesBayley defeats Charlotte Flair to become New Smackdown Women's ChampionCharlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch to become New Smackdown Women's ChampionChampion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey EvansChampion Tony Nese defeats Ariya DaivariShane McMahon defeats The MizRey Mysterio defeats Samoa Joe becoming the New United States ChampionBayley defeats Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Nikki CrossThe Usos defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan in a non-title match