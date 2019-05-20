English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return, Bayley Gets Surprise Win and Other Results
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar, Bayley, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston all won titles. All the results from the event.
Brock Lesnar made a surprise comeback to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view saw Brock Lesnar make a surprise comeback, and stunned the WWE universe by winning the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The evening also saw long-time fan favourite Bayley, winning the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing it on the newly minted Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to win the title by the end of the evening.
Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who has been in news for his match against AJ Styles and the news of him going public regarding his relationship with the former WWE Smackdown Women's champion Becky Lynch, managed to overcome AJ Styles to retain the championship, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens to retain his title.
Roman Reigns also prevailed in his second televised singles match since returning following a four-month battle with leukaemia as he defeated Elias.
Here are the results of WWE Money in the Bank 2019:
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Brock Lesnar defeats Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Ali and Andrade
WWE Championship Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeats Kevin Owens
Universal Championship Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeats AJ Styles
Roman Reigns defeat Elias
Money in the Bank cash-in: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair to become New Smackdown Women's Champion
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch to become New Smackdown Women's Champion
Raw Women's Championship Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Tony Nese defeats Ariya Daivari
Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon defeats The Miz
United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio defeats Samoa Joe becoming the New United States Champion
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bayley defeats Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross
Kickoff Match: The Usos defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan in a non-title match
Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who has been in news for his match against AJ Styles and the news of him going public regarding his relationship with the former WWE Smackdown Women's champion Becky Lynch, managed to overcome AJ Styles to retain the championship, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens to retain his title.
Roman Reigns also prevailed in his second televised singles match since returning following a four-month battle with leukaemia as he defeated Elias.
Here are the results of WWE Money in the Bank 2019:
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Brock Lesnar defeats Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Ali and Andrade
WWE Championship Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeats Kevin Owens
Universal Championship Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeats AJ Styles
Roman Reigns defeat Elias
Money in the Bank cash-in: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair to become New Smackdown Women's Champion
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch to become New Smackdown Women's Champion
Raw Women's Championship Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Tony Nese defeats Ariya Daivari
Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon defeats The Miz
United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio defeats Samoa Joe becoming the New United States Champion
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bayley defeats Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross
Kickoff Match: The Usos defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan in a non-title match
