WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India
The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be streamed live on WWE Network. It can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will take on Kevin Owens.
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 | Held right after Wrestlemania, WWE Money in the Bank has become one of the biggest brands on the calendar. The 2019 edition of WWE Money in the Bank, the next major pay-per-view following Wrestlemania 35 is set for Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The WWE Money in the Bank will begin at 7pm E.T with the kickoff show starting an hour earlier. The WWE Money in the Bank ladder match debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The Money in the Bank match would then be held at the next five WrestleMania events, after which the WWE Money in the Bank match concept was spun off on to its own pay-per-view beginning in 2010.
Where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019:
The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be streamed live on WWE Network. It can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 in India
WWE fans can watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 in India on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi on May 20, 2019 from 5.30am onwards. The repeat of WWE Money in the Bank 2019 at telecast will be at 6 pm on May 20, 2019.
Two coveted Money in the Bank briefcases are up for grabs in the traditional ladder matches as athletes from both brands vie for the opportunity to challenge a world title of their own choosing within a one-year period.
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Match Card for the show
Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)
Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns vs. Elias
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women’s Title Match)
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Natalya vs Dana Brooke vs Naomi vs Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Mandy Rose vs Ember Moon vs Carmella
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre vs Baron Corbin vs Ali vs Finn Bálor vs Andrade vs Randy Orton
United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari
Last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with Bliss interrupting Ronda Rousey's singles match debut to cash in on Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax. This was her fifth title win.
