WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Asuka and Otis Claim the Briefcase on WWE HQ Rooftop

For the first time in history, WWE organized simultaneous Money in the Bank matches for men and women wrestlers at WWE headquarters.

As WWE continues to air matches amid the coronavirus pandemic with no audience in attendance, the apprehension surrounding the WWE Money in the Bank 2020 was high. However, the fun-filled drive to reach the top and acquire the 'Money in the Bank' briefcase proved to be a top-class entertainer.

Asuka clinched the women's ladder match and the subsequent briefcase with style. For the men, Otis grabbed the prize.

Continuing on the high ladder of Boneyard match and Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank 2020 was two and a half hours of food fights, the CEO shouting at two wrestlers and smashing each other with guitars.

While the women started from the ground floor, the men began in the corporate gym. During a fight, AJ Styles even got a hilarious flashback to his fight with the Undertaker at WrestleMania. Chaos ensued as everyone was brawling and hitting someone else with something.

Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and Asuka reached the top and fought it out for the briefcase. Asuka emerged victorious and became the Miss Money in the Bank.

A while later, the men reached the rooftop. Baron Corbin fought against Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and even AJ Styles; when Elias hit Corbin with a guitar. The briefcase dropped from their hands, AJ fumbled to grab on it as it finally settled in Otis' hands.

That is how Otis became Mr Money in the Bank.