WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India, Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will see the corporate ladder match at the rooftop of the Titan Towers, WWE Headquarters.

The most-awaited wrestling event of the year WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 10, at 4.30PM. The upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view match will see WWE superstars climb the corporate ladder to win the briefcase. The Money in the Bank briefcase will earn the winner a ticket to WWE Championship match anytime next year. This year, the chaotic encounter will take place at Titan Towers, WWE Headquarters in the US. The stage for WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view match is set on the rooftop.

Where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will be streamed live on WWE Network. Fans can watch the WWE Money in the Bank live stream through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020 in India?

WWE fans can watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020 in India on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi on May 10 from 4:30PM onwards.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2020 MATCH CARD

WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Superstars still to be named.

WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Superstars still to be named

WWE Championship Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Championship Match: Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

