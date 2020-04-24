SPORTS

1-MIN READ

WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Wrestlers to Climb Corporate Ladder in a Rooftop Encounter, See Pic

WWE Money in the Bank (Photo Credit: @Sebaspunk09)

WWE Money in the Bank (Photo Credit: @Sebaspunk09)

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 corporate ladder ecounter will start at the ground floor of WWE Headquarters and end at rooftop.

The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view match is scheduled for May 10, Sunday. This time, the wrestlers will have to climb the corporate ladder in order to win the briefcase. The winner will also seal a berth in World Championship Match anytime next year.

Now, the interesting part is that the chaotic encounter will kick off on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters and the participants will have to travel through the halls, boardrooms and offices of the WWE HQ to reach the Money in the Bank briefcase that will be hanging on the corporate tower's rooftop.

Weeks before the groundbreaking encounter, an image from the WWE Money in the Bank 2020 rooftop set up has surfaced on the social media platform.

In the shot, we can see ladders positioned around the fighting ring and two briefcases hanging.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2020 MATCH CARD

WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Superstars still to be named.

WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Superstars still to be named

WWE Championship Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Championship Match: Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

