WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Full Match Card - All You Need to Know

WWE resumes back touring in front of live audience and the first full-capacity pay-per-view (PPV) takes place with Money in the Bank (MITB) this weekend. The 12th edition of the event will be the company’s departure from the bio-secure bubble called the ThunderDome and will be the first WWE PPV event to take place in front of a live audience since WrestleMania in February earlier this year.

The annual event’s action will go down live on Sunday, July 18, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The matches start at 05:30 am IST. The explosive event will see eight contestants from the red and blue brands fight tooth and nail in career-altering matches in the hopes of climbing the ladder and grabbing the prized briefcase.

The MITB card currently consists of four championship matches along with both a men’s and women’s version of the iconic MITB ladder match. Other than the ladder matches, four major titles - three from Raw and one from Smackdown will be put on the line at this year’s MITB. The PPV will be headlined by Edge taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship title. Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Big E will represent SmackDown in the explosive matchup, while Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Ricochet and John Morrison will be Raw’s representatives in the high-risk encounter.

Following is the list of the matches:

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley vs Kofi Kingston

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Tag Team Championship - AJ Styles and Omos vs The Viking Raiders

Raw Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Men’s Money in the Bank - Ricochet vs John Morrison vs Big E vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins vs Riddle vs Kevin Owens vs Drew McIntyre

Women’s Money in the Bank - Natalya vs Tamina vs Liv Morgan vs Zelina Vega vs Asuka vs Naomi vs Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H.

WWE fans in India can catch the action live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. And also, live stream on Sony LIV.

