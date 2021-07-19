WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Big E, Nikki A.S.H. Win Briefcases, Roman Reigns Retains But John Cena Returns

WWE’s first big full-capacity pay-per-view (PPV) in more than 16 months, the 2021 Money in the Bank kicked off on Sunday at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The PPV was headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge among other mouth-watering fights for the prized briefcase.

Here’s a look at all the action from the Money in the Bank:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match - The Usos vs The Mysterios: SmackDown tag team titles were up for grabs on the Kickoff Show and the defending champions Jimmy and Jey Uso trumped Rey and Dominik Mysterio to retain the same when Jey drove Rey into the top turnbuckle and Jimmy assisted him on a rollup for the win and titles.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Nikki A.S.H. snagged the win as Asuka, Natalya, Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Naomi and Zelina Vega, who were perched on three ladders were brawling for the case. She sneaked in unnoticed and claimed the briefcase to win the women’s Money in the Bank match.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Big E won the prized briefcase after beating Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, John Morrison and Ricochet.

Raw Tag Team Championship - AJ Styles and Omos vs The Viking Raiders: Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos retained their titles after Omos pinned Erik with a two-hand chokeslam.

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley: Flair earned her 14th title after she sandwiched the defending champion’s leg between the post and the ring steps before locking her in the Figure-Eight to force the tap and regain the championship.

WWE Championship - Kofi Kingston vs Bobby Lashley: The match was one-sided for the longest time as punished and annihilated Kingston using a series of Dominators and his signature Hurt locker a couple of times to retain the title.

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns vs Edge: The colossal bout between the Head of the Table and the former champion was heading to an epic finish favouring Edge. However, the Uso’s tried to interfere and help their cousin but were blocked by the Mysterio’s. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins comes to the apron only to be booted off by Edge, which allows Reigns to hit a spear to retain his title.

