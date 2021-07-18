WWE Money in the Bank 2021: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

WWE returns to touring and its first full-capacity pay-per-view (PPV), the Money in the Bank 2021 edition marks the first major event of this new era. The annual event’s action is scheduled to take place this Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. A kick-off show will start off the festivities an hour before the main show, which will begin at 5:30 AM, IST.

The PPV event’s match card will be headlined by the ladder matches that features eight superstars from the men’s and women’s division with a title opportunity up for grabs. The winner will climb a ladder to retrieve a briefcase that contains a contract for a guaranteed title match at any point in the next year.

Meanwhile, the main event will see Edge challenge for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship title, while Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship belt against Kofi Kingston. Charlotte Flair will square off with Rhea Ripley for the latter’s Raw Women’s Championship. Other than the ladder matches there will be several other big matches that will help set up the card for the massive SummerSlam event in Las Vegas.

When will the WWE Money in the Bank start?

The match will start on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Where will the WWE Money in the Bank be held?

The match will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

When will the WWE Money in the Bank begin?

The matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Money in the Bank in India?

Fans can watch the event live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 in English and Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE Money in the Bank?

Sony LIV will live stream the action as well.

