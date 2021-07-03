WWE Money In The Bank: Bayley to Face Bianca Belair in 'I Quit' Match; Check Updated Card

It looks like the feud between Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will reach its climax at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view event as the duo are set to face each other in an “I Quit” match. Bayley made an expected appearance during Friday night’s SmackDown episode and the American wrestler was more than happy to talk about her last week’s win over Belair. In the previous week’s episode of SmackDown, Bayley had teamed up with Seth Rollins for a tag team match against Belair and Cesaro. And much to viewers’ expectations, Bayley and Rollins won the fight.

Just when Bayley started telling the spectators how she humiliated Belair, the champion walked to the ring with her music blaring in the speakers. After that, the viewers witnessed a full-blown verbal standoff between the two divas that ended up with a new fight between the two biggest superstars of the WWE universe at Money in the Bank. However, there is a twist.

During their verbal spat, Belair said that she was tired and sick of Bayley’s “talking and talking and talking". However, there are two she would not mind hearing her say – I Quit. Later, Belair challenged Bayley to an “I Quit" match at Money in the Bank. Responding to her challenge, Bayley said that if Belair could pull off making her say “I Quit”, she will leave SmackDown. And, Bayley did not stop there and went on to say that she might even leave WWE and professional wrestling altogether.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank is set to take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18.

Here are match cards from the upcoming mega event:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs Riddle vs John Morrison vs Drew McIntyre vs Big E vs Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs Naomi vs Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross vs Carmella vs Liv Morgan vs 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match: WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston vs Bobby Lashley (c)

“I Quit” Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Bayley vs Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (c)

