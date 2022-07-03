WWE Money in The Bank: Results and Highlights, 2 June 2022

Money in the Bank lived up to the billing with a variety of matches that served as a culmination point to multiple stories the WWE franchise had been building up over the past few weeks.

The special witnessed Liv Morgan earn a shot at the title by claiming the briefcase and cashing it to great effect to walk out as champion.

Here are all the matchups and results from the Money in the Bank.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Asuka vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Lacey Evans vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

After years of consistent effort, Liv Morgan was given a boost to her title hopes as her bid to claim the Money in the Bank briefcase in the seven-way tie.

The match had some jaunty spots but high-flying action from eventual winner Morgan and some Becky Lynch rough ladder squat from a height on Asuka seemed like real turning points in the fixture.

In the end, Liv Morgan sent her fans into delirium as she clinched the coveted briefcase and earned a shot at the title.

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs Theory

The build-up to this fight had everything. A pose off, blinding using baby oil, a handicap match and a whole lot of pictures.

Though Theory’s agility and clean striking helped him a bit against Lashley who was backed by the majority o the crowd as Theory was once again greeted to jeers.

Ultimately, Theory couldn’t match up to Lashley’s raw strength and power as he picked up the victory.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Champion Bianca Belair mounted a successful defence of her title as her athleticism and heavy power bombs were enough to keep Carmella at bay from reaching the pristine championship belt.

Carmella started an onslaught on Belair after the end of the game and drew the ire of the fans rooting for the women’s champion.

Unified WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs The Usos

In a tightly contested matchup, Jimmy and Jey Uso were pitted against Ford and Dawkins. With both teams going at each other with everything they had, showboating ran rampant during this particular fight.

Despite some enthralling pieces of wrestling from The Street Profits, The Uso picked up th in by pinfall to retain their tag team title.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match : Ronda Rousey vs Natalya

Rousey and Natalya traded blows right from the get-go in a match that could have swung either way. The pair also exchanged signature moves and submission holds before Rousey picked up the win by locking in her trademark armbar.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match : Ronda Rousey vs Liv Morgan

The winner of the Money in the Bank event gets the opportunity to cash it in for a shot at the title at any moment thought fit by the holder. And Liv Morgan did not have to wait long to cash in her briefcase. The task was a big ask for Rousey was evidently worn out and limping after defending her title against Natalya.

Fans of Morgan had another thing to be cheerful about on the day in which she completed her claim to the title and all the stardom and perks that go with it.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss vs Riddle vs Seth Rollins vs Sheamus vs Sami Zayn vs Omos

In the marquee match of the evening, Theory was a last-minute addition announced just ahead of the match by Adam Pearce.

Madcap Moss used raw power to deal blows to Zayn early on in the matchup, while Riddle was highly energetic throughout the match and entertained the audience with some high-flying action and manoeuvre. Omos went on a attacking spree at the start of the encounter, but was outdone by a combination of the other participants who put him through the announcer’s table.

Riddle took Rollins out of the running with an RKO off the ladder. After a lot of chaos, Theory ended up picking up the win as he swooped in to seize the coveted briefcase.

