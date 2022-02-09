WWE NXT 2.0: Kay Lee Ray Challenges Mandy Rose, Creed Brothers Take on Grizzled Young Veterans

The February 8 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a stellar main event as Kay Lee Ray challenged Mandy Rose for the Women’s title. The show also had two semi-final match-ups for the Dusty Tag Team Classic. And, Bron Breakker hosted a Championship Summit with Santos Escobar ahead of their NXT Vengeance Day clash. LA Knight clashed against Grayson Waller’s bodyguard Sanga, whereas Sarray hoped to make Dakota Kai pay for her rude comments and much more.

Here’s all the results and highlights from February 8’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: Creed Brothers vs Grizzled Young Veterans: In the first match of the night The Creed Brothers defeated their opponents following a low clothesline from Brutus to take the win. The Creeds now advance to the finals of the men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic.

Wendy Choo vs Tiffany Stratton: While Stratton could not match Choo’s eccentric offence, but in the end, she managed to hit a Vader bomb to take the win.

Pete Dunne vs Draco Anthony: The two kept the fans entertained with their moves throughout their battle. But despite Tony D’Angelo’s surprise attack, Dunne unloaded by hitting a snap German suplex, followed by the Bitter End on Anthony for the pin to win. Post-match, D’Angelo once again attacked Dunne, who then snapped his attackers’ fingers before deciding to change their contest into a weaponized steel cage match.

LA Knight vs Sanga (w/ Grayson Waller): With his eyes firmly set on revenge against Grayson Waller, Knight didn’t take much time to land a jumping neckbreaker on Sanga for a pinfall victory. After the match Waller attacked Knight, but the winner fought him before it was announced that the restraining order had been lifted.

In another highlight of the show after Wade Barrett introduced Santos Escobar as the No.1 contender for the NXT Championship, a series of entrances by Bron Brekker, Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa staked their claim for the NXT Championship. Ciampa and Ziggler started brawling first, while Escobar sent Legado del Fantasma, however the stable sent Breakker through the table in the ring before the leader of Legado promised to take the gold he wanted.

Dakota Kai vs Sarray: The two traded roll-ups but were unable to take the win. In the end Kai’s missed kaio kick which allowed Sarray to hit Sun Ray Dropkick and a fisherman’s suplex for a three count.

Dusty Tag Team Classic Semi-Final - MSK vs Malik Blade and Edris Enofe: In the other set of semi-finals match in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, MSK defeated Blade and Enofe by hitting a big springboard Blockbuster for a pinfall victory. They will take on The Creed Brothers in the finals of the men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic.

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (C) vs Kay Lee Ray: In the main event of the night, Rose laid out Ray with a knee strike to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Post-match Toxic Attraction tried to hurt Ray but Io Shirai saved her. Ray connects with a KLR bomb on the champion to stand tall with Shirai in the end.

