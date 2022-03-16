WWE NXT 2.0 March 15 Results: A-Kid Makes NXT 2.0 Debut, Former NXT Champion Hints at Retirement

The Miz kicked off the March 15 event of Tuesday night NXT 2.0 with a special edition of MizTV featuring NXT champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as his guests. Ziggler and The Miz talked about his title win when LA Knight cut them short and demanded a title match. Ziggler shot the idea down, but Knight’s persistence made him give in and the match was made official as the main event. Elsewhere on the show, the first qualifier for the Stand & Deliver North American championship ladder match began with Santos Escobar taking on Cameron Grimes. NXT UK star A-Kid made his NXT 2.0 debut against Kushida, while former tag team partners Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta duelled one on one to establish who was better and much more.

Here is a recap of events at WWE NXT 2.0, March 15:

NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match - Santos Escobar (w/ Legado) vs Cameron Grimes: After back-and-forth and memorable nearfalls, Escobar turned Grimes’ Cave-In into the Phantom Driver for a pinfall victory and qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand and Deliver.

Advertisement

A-Kid vs Kushida: The Japanese superstar had good openings early on, but the NXT UK star shocked him with a tilt-a-whirl DDT to win. The win earns the A-Kid a spot in a qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match against Grayson Waller next week.

Tiffany Stratton vs Sarray: Stratton took less than a minute after the bell to finish Sarray with a corkscrew senton off the second rope for a pinfall victory.

In another highlight, Tommaso Ciampa reminisced his success and failures in NXT. He hinted at parting ways with the brand and had no idea what he would do, before thanking the fans again. Tony D’Angelo slid in the ring with a crowbar which he dropped on the ground before getting on the mic. He challenged The Blackheart for a match at Stand and Deliver, Ciampa accepted but D’Angelo kneed him between the legs before the show moved on.

Indi Hartwell vs Persia Pirotta: Despite distraction efforts from Duke Hudson, Hartwell rolled up Pirotta for a three count, when Dexter Lumis scared Hudson at ringside.

Dominik Mysterio (w/ Rey Mysterio) vs Raul Mendoza (w/ Legado): Raul was no match for Dominik, as the veteran hit a 619 and frog splash to win via pinfall.

The Creed Brothers showed up and called out to whoever attacked them last week. MSK walked out to clarify they were not the ones responsible for the attack. Imperium came out and the bickering resulted in a triple threat match for NXT tag team titles at Stand and Deliver between Imperium vs The Creed Brothers vs MSK.

In another backstage drama on NXT, the Grizzled Young Veterans (GZY) and Malik and Edris were being accused of attacking The Creeds, which they denied. Malcolm Bivens set up a match between GZY and The Creeds for next week.

Advertisement

NXT Championship: Dolph Ziggler (C, w/ Robert Roode) vs LA Knight: After early advantages and unloading on each other, Knight got a massive superplex as Bron Brekker arrived at ringside. Robert Roode interfered and lifted Ziggler’s leg on the top rope. This allowed the champion to get a superkick and to win and retain his title.

Post-match Brekker challenged Ziggler for a rematch at NXT Stand & Deliver. Ziggler accepted the challenge, Roode tried to get in Brekker’s way but was taken out with one punch, before the show went off air.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.