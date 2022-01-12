WWE NXT 2.0 Results: AJ Styles Silences Grayson Waller; Pete Dunne, Tony D’Angelo Battle it Out in a Crowbar on a Pole Match

The Tuesday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT 2.0 episode was a stacked show, new NXT Champion, Bron Breakker made an appearance, but AJ Styles vs Grayson Waller feud headlined the proceedings. Pete Dunne had a showdown against Tony D’Angelo in a first-ever Crowbar-On-A-Pole match, while Xyon Quinn faced Santos Escobar for custody of Elektra Lopez. Also on the show, a proper tag team ahead of the Dusty Cup, featured Wendy Choo teaming up with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to take on Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro and Amari Miller. Solo Sikoa’s outside the ring feud with the volatile Boa was finally settled in the ring and much more transpired at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the highlights, recaps and results from the January 11 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 opened with a look back at Breakker winning the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at last week’s New Year’s Evil. The new champion thanked his opponent and called him Hell of an athlete and an outstanding person. He then went on to state that if anyone wants to challenge him, he’ll always be one step ahead because he is the NXT Champion.

Xyon Quinn vs Santos Escobar (with Legado Del Fantamas): Quinn took control early on, but Elektra Lopez arrived and kicked him between the legs, Escobar took advantage of it and hit a Phantom Driver for the win. The victory confirmed Lopez will remain in Legado del Fantasma.

Cameron Grimes vs Damon Kemp: In the second match of the show, Kemp was no match to Grimes’ speed and offense, which resulted in a quick Cave-in triumph.

Dusty Classic Qualifier - Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs Joe Gacy and Harland: The duo of Enfoe and Blade earned a spot in the Dusty Tag Team Classic after Harland’s rage against them caused a disqualification.

Crowbar on a Pole - Tony D’Angelo vs Pete Dunne: The first ever Crowbar-On-A-Pole match was an entertaining but chaotic battle, however, it ended when D’Angelo defeated the Bruiserweight champion by leveling him with a crowbar shot for the win.

Hartwell, Pirotta & Wendy Choo vs Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter & Amari Miller: In the women’s side of things, the trio of Hartwell, Pirotta and Choo won by defeating their opponents by pinfall.

Solo Sikoa vs Boa: The two men first fought outside the ring until both got counted out. Back in the ring where Sikoa tossed Boa into the steel steps before stomping his chest. The Samoan and the Chinese superstars continued to pelt each other even as the referee counted but both men ignored him and got counted out.

Solo Sikoa has been battling the volatile Boa for weeks outside the ring. Finally, the battle would rage in the ring as the undefeated Samoan would fight the dangerous Chinese Superstar.

AJ Styles vs Grayson Waller: After big talk backstage, the main event got underway and Styles used his energy and excitement quotient to avoid Waller’s mind games. The altercation between the two wrestlers ended when the Phenomenal One set up the Phenomenal Forearm for the win. After the match LA Knight arrived to lay out Waller once again and avenge for seriously injuring him a few weeks back. After sending Waller off, Styles and Knight hug and pose to end the show.

