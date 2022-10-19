WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Austin Theory Steals KO Show; Might Cash-in Briefcase at Halloween Havoc

As WWE gears up for the NXT Halloween Havoc, the October 18 episode of NXT was one of the most enthralling ones in the recent past. The match card seemed exciting and the wrestlers did justice to their bouts as they dished out some high-octane matches filled with intense drama.

A wild edition of “The KO Show” allowed Austin Theory to enter the NXT Title picture, Roxanne Perez clashed against Rhea Ripley and Cora Jade faced Raquel Rodriguez in the Pick Your Poison battle. Elsewhere, Shinsuke Nakamura surprised “Stacks” with an NXT return match.

Catch all the highlights and results in this recap of the WWE NXT episode from October 18:

Pick Your Poison Match: Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez

The WWE Performance Center erupted with the entrance of The Judgment Day to kick off NXT, but Roxanne Perez proved she was ready for the occasion. The odds appeared to be stacked against Perez after Cora Jade chose Rhea Ripley to face her Halloween Havoc foe, but the resolute Superstar made a statement with a flying splash to take out her opponent outside the ring. Despite her valiant efforts, Dominik Mysterio’s distraction set up a Riptide for the former NXT Women’s Champion to win.

Singles Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

“Stacks” Channing Lorenzo found out that his opponent for the night was Shinsuke Nakamura when the superstar’s theme song echoed around the center. Tony D’Angelo enjoyed watching Stacks fight hard. Lorenzo fought like it was a dockside scrum, but Nakamura’s innovative offense of a sliding German suplex, an armbar reversal set the deal for him. Another pair of Kinshasas sent “Stacks” to Dream Street and sealed the victory.

Singles Match: Sonya Deville vs Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre went move for move with the experienced Sonya Deville. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne attempted to interfere whenever their ally Deville was being dominated. Fyre was prepared for Toxic Attraction’s antics, as she avoided a blindside from Gigi Dolin to win with a roll-up.

Tag Team Match: Wes Lee and Oro Mensah vs Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

These four Superstars had been fighting for weeks and couldn’t wait for the match to start and brawled in the locker room. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah fought back when the teams arrived at the ring. Lee and Mensah showed early promise, but it was the experience of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as a unit that proved to be the decisive factor in the end. Trick took out Mensah and Melo secured the pin after landing a diving axe kick on Lee.

Tag Team Match: Cameron Grimes and the O.C. vs the Schism

Cameron Grimes wanted to obliterate Joe Gacy, and he only got his wish granted when Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid got involved. The Schism was apprehended by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson who brawled it out in the ring. After some high-voltage action, Grimes, Gallows, and Anderson defeated Schism by pinfall after hitting a Magic Killer to Reid.

Xyon Quinn clashed against Quincy Elliott for Co-Hosting Rights

Shotzi made her signature tank entrance and revealed she’d be hosting the legendary NXT Premium Live Event. When Xyon Quinn interrupted to offer his services, Shotzi suggested that the outcome of his match with Quincy would determine her co-host. Quinn tried to use one of his tricks, but Hank Walker intervened, allowing Quincy to hit the Diva Drop and satiate the urge of the NXT Universe.

Pick Your Poison Match: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Cora Jade had to share the ring with Raquel Rodriguez after Roxanne Perez summoned the former NXT Women’s Champion from SmackDown. With Rodriguez flexing her muscles early on, Jade attempted to defend herself with a kendo stick, but it was Rodriguez who snapped at the smug Superstar. With Jade ecstatic that her mind games had paid off, Perez charged into the ring and delivered an explosive Superkick that put Jade in her place ahead of the Halloween Havoc.

“The KO Show” Fiasco: Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh collide

Kevin Owens called out JD McDonagh for causing trouble earlier in the show which prompted The Irish Ace to come out to the middle. Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov also got into a brawl. The Prized fighter eventually relented and let Breakker and Dragunov fight.

Dragunov defeated both Breakker and McDonagh before standing tall. Austin Theory’s music played, and he displayed his Money in the Bank briefcase, hinting at a future cash-in.

