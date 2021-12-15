WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Cameron Grimes Battles Duke Hudson, Bron Breakker Calls Out Tommaso Ciampa for a Rematch

Tuesday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT 2.0 episode was all about starting with some major moments and matches for key rising stars. The much-advertised in-ring debut of Harland headlined the show. Bron Breakker called out Tommaso Ciampa for a rematch, however, another champion answered his challenge. An intense rivalry reached new heights as Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson battled in a No Holds Barred fight. While Cora Jade looked to exact some revenge against Dakota Kai and more.

Here are the highlights, and results from the action filled December 14 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

No Holds Barred fight - Cameron Grimes vs Duke Hudson: Grimes tried to attack with the weapons he brought into the ring but Hudson pinned him to the corner. Both men tried to roll each other up but could not succeed. Hudson also tried to shave Grimes’ head with clippers and that distraction allowed Grimes to hit a poisonrana into a Cave-In for the win.

Ivy Nile (with Malcolm Bivens) vs Amari Miller: Ivy Nile along with Malcolm Bivens came into this match confident. Despite Amari Miller’s best efforts, Nile overcame each of her opponents’ pinfall shots and grabbed a dragon sleeper for a quick submission victory.

Harland (with Joe Gacy) vs Guru Raaj: Joe Gacy finally let his monster loose with the in-ring debut of Harland. The debutant’s power was apparent right from the bell, as he lifted the Guru for a back-suplex and into a Rock Bottom for the win. After the match, Gacy even let Harland smash Raaj’s head a few more times to feel better.

Cora Jade vs Dakota Kai: The Captain of Team Kick Dakota Kai lost to Cora Jade after she tried to hit the young star with a shovel. A timely referee intervention stopped her in her tracks, which allowed Jade to stack her up for a three count.

Tony D’Angelo vs Andre Chase: The entertaining battle saw Andre Chase beaten by Tony D’Angelo by pinfall. However, the drama started after the fight, as Pete Dunne interrupted D’Angelo’s bragging session, which led to Dunne his mouth guard and a few injured fingers.

Edris Enofe vs Boa: Enofe fought hard to stay in this bout but couldn’t stand up after Boa’s roundhouse kick knocked him out cold.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Jacket Time: Julius and Brutus Creed’s distraction allowed Jacket Time to seal the victory with a moonsault over the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens) vs Bron Breakker: Roderick Strong lost to Bron Brekker via pinfall in the concluding non-title match of the episode.

