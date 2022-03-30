WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Cameron Grimes Stands Tall in a Three-way Match, Raquel Gonzalez reunites with Dakota Kai

The final episode of NXT 2.0 before the WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver event was also the first NXT show outside of Orlando in more than a year. Several high-profiled fights filled NXT’s latest episode but the show was headlined by the blockbuster encounter between Cameron Grimes, A-Kid, and Roderick Strong in a last-chance qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver. The stakes were high as the winner will join Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller for the weekend’s North American title ladder match. In another trios preview ahead of the weekend extravaganza, Imperium took on LA Knight and MSK in a six-man tag match.

Elsewhere on the show Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen finally got their hands on Legado del Fantasma, while Bodhi Hayward fought against Von Wagner. Draco Anthony stepped up to Joe Gacy’s challenge, plus Nikkita Lyons was also in action and much more.

Here’s a recap of highlights and results from the March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Imperium (Fabian Aichner, GUNTHER, and Marcel Barthel) vs LA Knight and MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee): The show opened with Imperium’s entrance but LA Knight and MSK attacked to kick off hostilities. Wild brawling, back and forth ramped up the action led to Gunther tripping Nash Carter, LA Knight went after him, and the two brawled all the way to the back. Meanwhile, Aichner knocked down Wes Lee before removing Carter with the help of Bartel for a pinfall victory. After the match, The Creed Brothers walked out to stare down both their opponents ahead of their showdown at Stand & Deliver.

Ivy Nile (with Malcolm Bivens) vs Tiffany Stratton: In the first women’s fight of the night an aggressive Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton by submission after a distraction by Sarray at ringside.

Legado Del Fantasma (with Lopez) vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (with Henley): This tag team match was filled with fun and action from start to finish. The two women stars fought late when Lopez tried to get in. Briggs caught Wilde to set up a chokeslam before hitting a high-low combination for a pinfall victory.

After a break Toxic Attraction walked to the ring to cut a promo. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose made her entrance, she was flanked by the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan.Rose vowed to beat all three of her opponents and emerge as the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time. That was followed by Dolin and Jayne’s revelation that they had attacked Choo before mocking the rest. Kai attacked Toxic Attraction but they overwhelmed her, surprisingly Raquel Gonzalez came to her rescue. The former partners turned bitter rivals reunite before the two grabbed the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Von Wagner (with Robert Roode) vs Bodhi Hayward (with Andre Chase): Hayward had an advantage over Wagner briefly, but he was no match for the big man who slipped out and hit an Olympic slam for the win.

Draco Anthony vs Joe Gacy (with Harland): Anthony tried to fight off Gacy, but the dodgy competitor kept moving briskly and planted Anthony with a handspring clothesline to cover him for a pinfall.

Nikkita Lyons vs Sloane Jacobs: Despite taking some beating early on, Lyons caught Jacobs with a series of kicks before pinning her with a split-leg drop for the win. Post-match Lash Legend appeared on the titantron, challenging her for a match and said they have unfinished business to settle after Stand & Deliver.

NXT Ladder Qualifier - Cameron Grimes vs Roderick Strong vs A-Kid: After a lengthy three-way jockeying for an early advantage, all three contestants looked close to winning throughout with superb nearfall shots. However, in the end, Grimes suddenly caught the A-Kid with the Cave-In and qualified for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

