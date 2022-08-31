WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Diamond Mine Clashes against Gallus ahead of NXT World Collide

The rivalry between WWE NXT and NXT UK is heating up. The August 30 episode of NXT 2.0 was intended to establish the rest of NXT Worlds Collide with the announcements of Bron Breakker taking on Tyler Bate and the Triple Threat Match between Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport.

In an enthralling match card, many of the long-brewing rivalries came to the fore. A six-man tag team match was chartered with serious heat, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley taking on the Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend. Grayson Waller has been taunting Apollo Crews for the last month, which has resulted in the former WWE intercontinental champion having a one-on-one match with the loudmouth.

Here are the complete highlights from a high-octane episode from WWE NXT 2.0, where the two NXT Worlds collided:

1v1 Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller targeted Apollo Crews’ eye during the match and exploited it. After continuous assaults on the Nigerian Warrior, Waller poked him in the eye in the closing stages of the bout and connected the rolling cutter to secure a tainted win in the opening match of the night.

Tag Team Match: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley were quick to dominate Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in the initial stages of the match. Toxic Attraction was paying attention to this bout, and they eventually attacked Ivy Nile. This created massive confusion and aided Chance and Carter in delivering the neck breaker and a 450 splash combo on Tatum Paxley to secure the win.

Three-man Tag Team match: Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend vs Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley

As the bell rang, Fallon Henley was on fire and proved too much for Lash Legend, requiring Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to take control. Pretty Deadly was having some difficulties until Gallus was tagged in. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang diverted Josh Briggs' attention before Joe Coffey kicked Brooks Jensen in the face, setting up the Prince for the roll-up victory in an excruciating encounter.

1v1 Match: Andre Chase vs Charlie Dempsey

Charlie Dempsey was astonished by how efficiently Andre Chase matched him in a technical exhibition, but the British Superstar's physicality proved difficult for The Professor. A distraction from Bodhi Hayward on Dempsey was enough for Chase to hit him with a vicious leg-trap roll-up to secure a pinfall victory.

1v1 Match: Zoey Stark vs Kiana James

Before the match, Kiana James ignited Zoey Stark's emotions with her trash talk. Stark went berserk and took it out on James, throwing her around for almost the entirety of the match. She capped it off with a ferocious belly-to-back GTS and secured a dominant win over the loudmouth.

Main Event: Diamond Mine vs Gallus

Until Roderick Strong arrived, Diamond Mine and Gallus was a match made in heaven. Damon Kemp was too focused on Strong, even stomping his phone, resulting in Kemp walking into a lariat from Joe Coffey to seal the victory. As Pretty Deadly, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen arrived, a brawl broke out in the ring. Security swarmed the ring in an attempt to break up the fight. The night ended with all eyes now focused on the WWE NXT Collide slated for next month.

