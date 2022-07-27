WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Former Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark Makes Remarkable Return to NXT

The July 26 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 opened up with the comeback of former NXT women’s tag team champion Zoey Stark. After being put on the shelf by the Toxic Attraction, Stark returned seeking revenge and will be the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship against Mandy Rose. A high-octane episode had a terrific match card and immense drama running from head to toe.

Apollo Crews’ NXT homecoming has wrecked by Xyon Quinn, while Vinci would battle against Andre Chase. Wes Lee sought his own vengeance, clashing against Grayson Waller while preparing for a rematch with Trick Williams. Elsewhere in the episode, Indi Hartwell was hoping to turn around her bad run of fortune against Arianna Grace.

The D’Angelo Family delivered a devastating blow at Diamond Mine, knocking out The Creed Brothers as Roderick Strong and Damerick Kemp battled. Tony D’Angelo was more than happy to accept the challenge of an eight-man tag team battle to demonstrate his group’s prowess.

Here are the results and highlights from WWE NXT 2.0’s action-packed episode:

Zoey Stark Returns and kicks off the proceedings

Zoey Stark expressed her gratitude to the fans for welcoming her back after her injury. Cora Jade stepped into the ring to interrupt the former NXT Women’s tag team champions, followed by Toxic Attraction from the ramp. Mandy Rose was challenged to a championship match by Stark, but Gigi Dolin agreed to face her instead.

Singles Match: Wes Lee vs Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller was dominant and controlled the action against Wes Lee in the opening stages of the battle. When Lee finally found his rhythm, he landed some vicious blows at Waller. But, Trick Williams interfered and attacked him from behind, setting up Waller for a return rolling cutter that sealed a tainted win for the loudmouth.

Singles Match: Xyon Quinn vs Apollo Crews

Xyon Quinn attempted to maintain strong control of the contest but once Apollo Crews found his flow, the match seemed absolutely one-sided. He obliterated Quinn in a match that was pretty flat for all the hype it had generated. Crews landed a single-arm power bomb on Quinn to secure an easy victory by pinfall.

Singles Match: Zoey Stark vs Gigi Dolin (Toxic Attraction)

In a match that was scripted on the day, Gigi Dolin hardly put up a fight against Zoey Stark. Once the No. 1 competitor got rolling, she thumped Dolin with her pace and power. Stark secured the win after hitting Dolin with a belly-to-back GTS. Cora Jade then assaulted Stark, but Roxanne Perez came to her rescue and chased Jade away.

Singles Match: Arianna Grace vs Indi Hartwell

In a gruelling encounter, Arianna Grace attempted to prove herself but had no clue on how to take out Indi Hartwell. Grace tried everything in her arsenal to bring down the dominant heel. However, Hartwell proved to be too hot to handle as she demolished Grace with a powerful boot to her face to seal the deal.

Eight Man Tag Team Match: The D’Angelo Family vs Diamond Mine

Tony D’Angelo made certain that Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo singled out the member with the least experience, Damon Kemp. After being assaulted in the ring, Kemp managed to get Julius Creed the hot tag. A vibrant Julius turned the match on its head as he unleashed himself onto the D’Angelo Family.

Roderick Strong and Julius were left to combat the four after Brutus Creed suffered a High-Low from Wilde and Del Toro. But in a bizarre string of moments, Strong accidentally kneed Julius in the face allowing Don to seize a golden opportunity and connected the Fuggedaboutit to secure a win and end the night.

