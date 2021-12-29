WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Grayson Waller Wrestles Dexter Lumis, Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez to Take on Toxic Attraction

Just a few days before New Year’s Eve, the final WWE NXT 2.0 episode of this year had some big matches and a contract signing on Tuesday night. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett welcomed fans to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida.

Riddle called out NXT Tag champs Imperium. North American champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight titleholder Roderick Strong inked a deal to fight in the upcoming New Year’s Evil unification fight. Grayson Waller took on Dexter Lumis, while Cora Jade teamed up with Raquel González to wrestle Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The Brian Kendrick returned to battle Harland.

Here are the highlights, and results from the action filled December 28th episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Grayson Waller vs Odyssey Jones: In the first match of the night, Waller cut Jones off by putting him into the exposed turnbuckle and then followed up with a rolling cutter for the win. After the match, the loudmouth danced around the ring, when AJ Styles appeared and told the world he will be at New Year’s Evil next week and it’s time for Waller to put up or shut up.

Harland vs Andre Chase: The second fight saw Harland take honours home by referee stoppage after repeated facesmashes into the mat.

MSK and Riddle Challenge Imperium for New Year’s Evil: Riddle appeared on the titantron, telling MSK to challenge Imperium. Fabian Aichner and Marcel laughed at the challenge of Wes Lee and Nash Carter. WALTER arrived and Riddle argued until they decided on a six-man tag team match for the PPV.

Tiffany Stratton vs Fallon Henley: Stratton was impressive in her debut match, as she pulled off an impressive series of flips to set up an elbow, before finishing it off with a reverse STO for a win.

Roderick Strong and Carmelo Hayes sign the contract for Unification Match: After a bragathon by the respective teams, the two contenders promised to put up the greatest night before they signed the contract.

Solo Sikoa vs Santos Escobar: Sikoa dominated early until Wilde and Mendoza distracted him, but he still sent Escobar reeling. Meanwhile, Xyon Quinn arrived, and Escobar took him out, this distraction helped Sikoa to hit a superkick and a splash for a shocking victory.

Von Wagner vs Mailk Blade: Both wrestlers used a series of kicks and strikes, in the end Wagner won by pinfall with the butterfly Final Cut.

Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray: After the usual to and fro, Jade and Gonzalez win by pinfall after hitting a European Clutch from Jade on Kay Lee Ray. They are now the No. 1 contenders to the NXT Women’s Championship.

