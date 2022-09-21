WWE NXT 2.0 Results: JD McDonagh Puts Away Tyler Bate in NXT No. 1 Challenger Match

WWE NXT 2.0 has undergone a significant transformation in recent episodes. At the close of last week’s show, the wrestling company unveiled a new gold-and-white logo without providing any great deal of information to the fans. This laid the setting for a fresh NXT episode on September 20. On the night, long-time NXT UK rivals Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh faced off to become the next No. 1 challenger to Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship.

Meanwhile, Wendy Choo was silenced by Cora Jade. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley were out for vengeance on Toxic Attraction. Axiom and Nathan Frazer’s best of 3 series continued. Elsewhere on the show, Von Wagner would square up against Sanga in a duel of titans. Carmelo Hayes was expected to retaliate after losing the NXT North American Championship to Solo Sikoa.

Here are all the highlights from an action-packed episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Opening Segment, Match 2 of 3: Nathan Frazer vs Axiom

Shawn Michaels opened the show by stripping Solo Sikoa from the NXT North American Championship since he was not a sanctioned challenger the previous week. HBK informed Melo that he will fight four guys in a ladder match to become the next champion at Halloween Havoc.

Nathan Frazer, behind 1-0 in the series, hurled all he had against Axiom in another fast-paced encounter in an attempt to equalize their best-of-three series. Frazer attempted to stop the match early, but Axiom once again showed his brilliance, locking in a number of creative submission attempts before executing a picture-perfect suplex.

Axiom ascended to the top rope again, but Frazer swiftly sprang up and sent Axiom flying with a superplex and a twisting neck breaker in rapid succession before delivering a Phoenix Splash to score the pinfall.

Tag Team Match: Toxic Attraction vs Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Toxic Attraction did not grant Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley any credit, and Nile smashed them inside the ring for it. However, the well-established tag team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne put them away immediately with a High-Low finisher on the Diamond Mine star.

Tag Team Match: The Dyad vs Mailk Blade and Edris Enofé

The Schism warned Cameron Grimes that his reluctance to listen to Joe Gacy could significantly cost him his career. The Dyad was then attacked by Edris Enofe and Mailk Blade. After exchanging some vicious blows, Reid swooped in to dump Enofe and threw him up to Fowler for the pinfall and double knees.

Singles Match: Cora Jade vs Wendy Choo

The second year of “The Generation of Jade” began with a bang, when Cora Jade locked horns with Wendy Choo in a heated brawl. Jade struggled with Choo’s one-of-a-kind offensive. She never lost control of the action, though, and won with DDT. Lash Legend then planted Choo with a massive boot.

Tag Team Match: Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes refused to learn from a teaching moment, attacking Andre Chase and his top pupil Bodhi Hayward as they sought to impart knowledge on the previous North American Champion. The majority of the match was dominated by Hayes and Williams. Hayes lunged in to crush Chase with a pump-kick, but Chase side-stepped and rolled up Hayes for a swift 1-2-3 to grab the win.

Singles Match: Von Wagner vs Sanga

The two behemoths traded clubbing punches in a bruising bout as Von Wagner and Sanga looked to settle their score in the ring. Wagner was absolutely unstoppable throughout the fight. Thanks to a timely distraction from Robert Stone. owing to a major distraction caused by Robert Stone, Wagner picked up Sanga and planted him with a fireman’s carry slam for an incredible victory.

Ladder Match Qualifier: Oro Mensah vs Grayson Waller

For his debut encounter on NXT 2.0, Oro Mensah faced Grayson Waller for a spot in the upcoming North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. After a grueling encounter, Waller was distracted by the return of Apollo Crew. Mensah was quick to utilise this moment and smashed Waller with a corner-spinning heel kick to secure the victory.

NXT No. 1 Contender Match: JD McDonagh vs Tyler Bate

Long-time rivals, Tyler Bate and JD McDonagh squared off in a heated bout for a future title shot, with NXT Champion Bron Breakker present on the commentary desk. Both Superstars attempted to grab the upper hand by exchanging counters and reversals at a frenetic speed.

After some intense action, McDonagh pulled up Bate for a top rope Spanish Fly before yanking him off the canvas for a Devil Inside to secure a hard-fought victory.

McDonagh’s jubilation was short-lived, as Breakker entered the ring to square up against his future opponent. Both Superstars were surprised. However, former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov strolled into the ring and glared down both McDonagh and Breakker to end the show in a scintillating fashion.

