WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Joe Gacy Gets Better of Bron Breakker ahead of Title Clash

The latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0 had plenty of enthralling action and a great match card. The show featured a host of young stars and sought to build their rivalries for the future.

The match card included an epic clash between Lash Legend and Nikkita Lyons. The show also set up a blockbuster encounter between Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy at next week’s NXT Spring Breakin’.

Fans were also treated to a brutal tag team match between the Viking Raiders and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of NXT 2.0:

Nikkita Lyons vs Lash Legend

Last night’s NXT 2.0 was kicked off with this bout. At the start of the match, Lyons managed to land some blows on Legend but was soon tossed out of the ring. Lash Legend dominated in the first half of the match but was soon outclassed by Nikkita Lyons. Nikkita finished her off with a roundhouse kick and picked up the win.

Tony D’Angelo vs Von Wagner

Von Wagner dominated in the initial stages of the match.Legado del Fantasma interfered in the match and attacked D’Angelo. But D’Angelo had his own backup to even the odds.

In the end, D’Angelo took a big boot from Wagner and lost. It was a fine victory for Von Wagner.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in this dramatic tag team encounter. Katana and Kayden were too strong for their opponents and finished the match off with a combination neckbreaker/450 splash.

Legado Del Fantasma vs Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

Wilde and Del Toro won this match by their trademark double-team leg sweep.

Solo Sikoa vs Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)

After a brutal onslaught Solo Sikoa defeated Trick Williams. Williams couldn’t take advantage of the interference by Hayes.

The Viking Raiders vs Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

The Viking Raiders made a winning return to WWE. The Viking Raiders hit Malik Blade with their combined powerbomb finisher to register a fine victory.

Mandy Rose (w/ Toxic Attraction) vs Roxanne Perez

After a brutal back and forth, Rose came back with a knee strike and defeated Perez.

Joe Gacy vows to mould NXT in his image

Joe Gacy headlined the last segment of NXT. Joe Gacy vowed that he would take the title next week. He will face off Bron Breakker in a mouth-watering match next week.

