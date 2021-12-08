WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Kyle O'Reilly Tries to Humble Von Wagner, Santos Escobar Makes Xyon Quinn Pay

After the WarGames 2021 edition, the December 7 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 kicked off from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with a probability of Johnny Gargano spilling details about his future plans. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner settled their sudden feud inside a steel cage, which also served as a main event for the viewers. Santos Escobar returned to make Xyon Quinn pay for refusing an offer to join Legado del Fantasma and more.

Here are the highlights, recaps and results from the December 7episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Steel Cage: Kyle O’Reilly vs Von Wagner: KOR battled Wagner in the first fight of the night. The confrontation between the two wrestlers started after O’Reilly attacked Wagner as he walked down to the ring. He sent him into the steel cage and shut the door, but an aggressive Wagner threw him around with ease. O’Reilly came back with some big kicks and technical holds, but it did not seem to faze his bigger opponent. However, in the end, the big man slammed Kool Kyle into the cage wall before getting his finisher for the win.

The Creed Brothers vs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen: In the second fight of the night, The Creed Brothers took most of the match. But some smart moves on the floor paid off as Jensen caught Brutus Creed with a roll-up to get the shocker win.

Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) vs. Dexter Lumis: Both wrestlers targeted each other’s injured parts but battled through. Later on, Lumis’ signature move didn’t work and he got locked, Trick Williams’ cheap shot caused a disqualification. However, Lumis got the Silence in on Williams post-match.

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon: NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction win by pinfall with a pump kick from Jacy Jayne on Valentina Feroz in a tag team match.

Santos Escobar vs Xyon Quinn: Elektra Lopez slipped brass knuckles on Quinn’s hand, causing an argument with the referee, this lapse allowed Escobar to hit the Phantom Driver for the win.

The final highlight of the show was Johnny Gargano’s speech which started with him thanking William Regal and the fans for giving him this opportunity with NXT. However, his possibly final speech to NXT was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who walked in with a steel chair and wasted no time to send the Rebel Heart through the announcer’s table.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.