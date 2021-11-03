WWE NXT 2.0 Results: New Women's Champion Mandy Rose Faces Embarrassment on the Show

After the grand event of NXT Halloween Havoc, the new episode commenced with the new champion. The NXT 2.0 started with Mandy Rose celebrating her win in last week’s title match. She is now the NXT women’s champion. Showcasing her microphone skills, she boasted about Raquel Gonzalez. She also told the live audience that her stablemates Dolin and Jayne were attacking Zoey Stark backstage while she was in the ring. This show of strength was interrupted by Io Shirai, who challenged her for a match.

In response, Rose said that she was up for it, and attacked Shirai. She threw Shirai out of the ring, who came back and took Rose out. Mandy’s stablemates Dolin and Jayne came out to the rescue of the new champion.

The duo, along with Mandy, started beating Shirai. Carter and Catanzaro then ran out to protect Shirai from the Toxic Attraction. The champion and her partners in crime had to retreat after this clash.

In the match between Dakota Kai and Cora Jade, Dakota registered a quick victory over the newcomer with the help of her finishing maneuver.Even after the match, Kai continued the assault,took out a table,dragged Jade by her hair, and put the table on her face. She then showed some mercy and put Jade’s skateboard on her, and did not put her through the table.

The Xyon Quinn vs Robert Stone match started with a song and dance battle between the two superstars. Quinn even sang Shawn Micheals’ theme song in response to Stone’s dance moves. After this, the wrestling began and ended with a victory for Quinn.

Legado del Fantasma defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner in their match while Andre Chase defeated Bron Breaker in their match.

Solo Sikoa beat Jeet Rama with his finishing splash. In another singles’ match, Grayson Waller beat Boa. In the tag team match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes versus Dexter Lumis & Johhny Gargano, the former emerged victoriously.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.