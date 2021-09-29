WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Raquel Gonzalez Retains NXT Women's Championships Title against Franky Monet

The Women’s division of World Wrestling Entertainment took the centre stage on Tuesday during the WWE NXT 2.0 as Raquel Gonzalez was forced to defend her NXT Women’s Championship title against Franky Monet. Zoey Stark and Io Shirai were challenged by Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Other than the two women’s titles on the line, several upcoming wrestlers were also given a chance to make a name for themselves.

Here are the highlights and results from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0:

No Disqualification Match | Elektra Lopez vs B-Fab:In the first bout of the night, B-Fab was up against Elektra Lopez in a No Disqualification Match. This was one of the most chaotic clashes in WWE, all thanks to Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma. And after a brutal fight during which spectators witnessed strike, counter strike, chair smashing and table hits, Lopez defeated B-Fab via pinfall.

Xyon Quinn vs Oney Lorcan: The Samoan Ghost Xyon Quinn picked up one of the biggest and worst opponents for a fight in Oney Lorcan. And Quinn’s gamble paid off as he managed to pull off one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating Lorcan via pinfall.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match | Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne:Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction had the perfect opportunity to become the next Women’s NXT Tag Team Champion as they face the uncoordinated duo of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. However, Dolin and Jayne failed in exploiting Shirai and Stark’s lack of coordination and lost the match via pinfall.

Boa vs Andre Chase: Boa defeated Andre Chase via pinfall. However, Chase’s loss was not due to his ability but rather interference from Mei Ying, who hit the obnoxious Superstar with a green spray.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match | Roderick Strong vs Grayson Waller:Roderick Strong retained his NXT Cruiserweight Championship title against Grayson Waller by defeated his opponent via pinfall.

Kyle O’Reilly vs Ridge Holland: Kyle O’Reilly was crushed by Ridge Holland via pinfall.

NXT Women’s Championship Match | Raquel Gonzalez vs Franky Monet: In the main event on Tuesday night, Raquel Gonzalez faced Franky Monet in an NXT Women’s Championship match. However, as expected Gonzalez retained her title by defeating Monet via pinfall.

