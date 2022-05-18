WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Santos Escobar Beats Tony D'Angelo with Brass Knuckles

WWE NXT 2.0 featured a packed match card and continued the build-up to NXT’s In Your House event. The Creed Brothers took on The Viking Raiders in a thrilling encounter. Santos Escobar faced off against Tony D’Angelo in a brutal match. The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continued with a mouth-watering match between Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend. The show also had plenty of drama as Bron Breakker stormed to the ring to call out Joe Gacy. Breakker stated that Gacy should stop hiding and come out to face him.

Ultimately, it was decided that Breakker will defend his NXT Championship in a match against Joe Gacy which will be held at next month’s NXT In Your House premium live event.

Here are all the highlights from a wild episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa attacked Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes at the same time to start the bout. Grimes and Sikoa displayed good tag team coordination. At the end, Grimes hit Williams with the devastating Cave-In and Sikoa landed the frog splash on Hayes to pick up the win.

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament: Lash Legend vs Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley tried her best to dominate in the match, but was simply outclassed by Lash Legend. After Paxley failed to hit Legend with an electric chair drop, Legend landed a brutal bicycle kick to pick up the win.

The Viking Raiders vs The Creed Brothers

This was a engrossing match which showcased solid tag team wrestling. After an intense back and forth battle, the Vikings landed a finisher on Brutus to register a fine victory.

Grayson Waller vs Andre Chase

Waller gained the early advantage by thrashing Andre Chase as soon as the match started. At the end, Waller hit Chase with the rolling cutter to register a fine victory.

NXT Women’s Breakout: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

Kiana James tried to dominate the match by taking advantage of her imposing physique. However, Roxanne Perez held her own as the match progressed. When James charged at Perez in the corner, Perez countered it by executing the Pop Rox from the second rope to get the win.

Santos Escobar vs Tony D’Angelo

This was the marquee match of the night and it lived up to its billing. Tony D’Angelo got the early advantage when he landed a devastating neckbreaker. As the match progressed there was little to choose between the two fighters. D’Angelo managed to execute a few belly-to-belly suplexes and Escobar hit a huge Rana. After an intense back and forth battle, Escobar got the better of Tony D’Angelo with a set of brass knuckles.

