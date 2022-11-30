WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Toxic Attraction Dominates Over Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

The latest instalment of WWE NXT featured a blockbuster match card that had some high-octane encounters. Tuesday night’s NXT pitted Roxanne Perez against Indi Hartwell. Fans also enjoyed the mouth-watering clash of Toxic Attraction against the ruthless trio of Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

There was plenty of drama as well involving NXT Iron Survivor Challenge. Shawn Michaels consulted the likes of X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly on who would be the four best men and women for the deadly challenge. Last night’s show also began the build-up to NXT Deadline, WWE’s last premium live event of 2022.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from a blockbuster episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Roxanne Perez vs Indi Hartwell

The bout between Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell was pretty wild. Hartwell tried to dominate through her brute strength. But Perez was simply too good for Hartwell and she finished the match with Pop Rox.

Dijak vs Dante Chen

This was a fight that wasn’t for the fainthearted. Dijak brutally unloaded on Dante Chen as soon as the match began. Such was his dominance that Dijak knocked out Chen and picked up the win via Feast Your Eyes.

Grayson Waller vs Duke Hudson (w/ Chase U)

Andre Chase and Thea Hail were distracting Duke Hudson from the ringside throughout the match. This proved to be a major factor in the match as Grayson Waller thrashed a distracted Hudson and registered an impressive win.

Fallon Henley vs Kiana James

Fallon Henley fought valiantly against Kiana James despite the fact that she was handicapped with an injured arm. James managed to hold her own amid a barrage of attacks by Henley. James showed tremendous mental fortitude and eventually knocked Henley into the turnbuckle. She then executed the devastating 401K to win.

Axiom vs Javier Bernal

Axiom was the overwhelming favourite in this match and nobody backed Javier Bernal to win. But Bernal still made a match out of it before the Superhero finished the bout with the Golden Ratio.

JD McDonagh vs Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed)

This was a brutal match that saw JD McDonagh trying to cause serious bodily injury to Julius Creed. McDonagh even attacked Creed with a steel chair. However, Sanga came to the rescue of The Creed Brother. Sanga pushed Creed out of harm’s way. This led to Julius Creed winning by disqualification.

Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs Malik Blade

Malik Blade tried hard but he was no match for Von Wagner in this bout. Wagner finished the match in impressive fashion via an inverted F5.

Toxic Attraction vs Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

This was perhaps the most disappointing match of the night. Fans had hoped that the bout would feature a thrilling back-and-forth contest. However, that wasn’t the case. In the match, Zoey Stark brutally injured Nikkita Lyons’ right knee. Toxic Attraction took advantage of her injury and hit her with a devastating Hit-Low combination to pick up an easy win.

Read all the Latest Sports News here