WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners and Highlights From April 19

The NXT 2.0 rebranding has been polarising among the fans. But last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was a wild one that saw some pulsating action. The highlight of the episode was the title clash for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

It was a good night for Roxanne Perez as she registered a victory on her debut. The April 19 episode did not have any big matches but it had plenty of drama which kept the fans interested throughout.

Here are the highlights from the Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida.

Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton looked to dominate early in her clash with Sarray. Stratton even grounded Sarray onto the mat. The Buff Barbie assaulted Sarray with a headbutt to push for victory. In the end, the match did not live up to the hype as Tiffany handily defeated Sarray in under five minutes.

Grayson Waller vs. Sanga

Sanga thrashed Grayson Waller in the initial stages of the encounter and it looked like this match would also finish within minutes. But Waller managed to hold its own and registered a hard-fought victory. Waller picked up the win with the diving stunner.

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Legado del Fantasma defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans with a double-team high/low.

Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Santos Escobar

This encounter was a brutal one right from the start.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre looked set to cause an upset by defeating Hayes. But Hayes defeated Escobar after a distraction from Trick Williams. This clash was one of the best duels of the night.

Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

Natalya defeated Paxley after the veteran wrestler locked in the sharpshooter. Paxley chose to tap out giving Natalya the win.

Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

Xyon Quinn had the advantage in the early stages of the match but Wes Lee soon fought back.

Lee even took down Quinn with a superkick. The tide turned when Quinn dealt a brutal blow to Lee’s face when the latter went for a move off the ropes. Quinn went for the flying elbow and picked up an easy win.

Jacy Jayne (w/ Toxic Attraction) vs. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez started off strong and showed no nerves as it was her debut match.

She maintained her domination and defeated a member of Toxic Attraction. Perez registered the win after rolling up a distracted Jayne.

NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson

Pretty deadly became the first team to successfully defend the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Prince and Wilson showed remarkable teamwork to win the bout.

In the end, Prince dealt a devastating blow to Hudson with a boot. He then rolled him up to register a pinfall victory after a distraction from Wilson.

