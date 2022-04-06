WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners and Highlights from April 5

After a successful NXT Stand & Deliver, we saw four titles change hands in Florida last Tuesday. One of them was on the line, as Toxic Attractions’ Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne hoped to get the titles back in a rematch against Raquel González and Dakota Kai. The Creed Brothers attacked Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner, setting up a surprise match. Plus, AJ Galante made Tony D’Angelo The New Don of NXT and much more.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Here’s a recap of highlights and results from the April 5 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

The show opens with a recap of Stand & Deliver, before the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his entrance. While he was explaining his journey in regaining the NXT Championship, Gunther interrupted and challenged the champion, who accepted it gladly.

Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) vs Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel): After a busy opening, Aichner walked out on Bartel during the match, leaving him to take a low running clothesline to lose via pinfall. Post-match two men in black lay out Julius and Brutus Creed from behind, they unmask themselves to reveal to be the former UK tag team champions – Pretty Deadly.

Advertisement

The newly crowned North American Champion Cameron Grimes took center stage to talk about his emotional victory. He explained that by winning the title he has fulfilled a childhood dream and a promise to his late father. As he continued with his promo, Solo Sikoa interrupted the proceedings by challenging Grimes. They agree and shake hands.

Dexter Lumis (w/ Indi Hartwell) vs Duke Hudson (w/ Persia Pirotta): The match was a forgettable one, as repeated distractions from ringside sent the two men into the steel post, knocking them out to a double count-out draw.

NXT Women’s Tag Titles - Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (C) vs Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne): Wendy Choo tried to get involved once again but Mandy Rose took her out. Meanwhile, Jacy broke Gonzalez’s powerbomb with a chop block and set up a Toxic Shock to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

AJ Galante hosted a ceremony for Tony D’Angelo to become The New Don of NXT. Galante handed D’Angelo a special ring and drank with him.

Nikkita Lyons vs Lash Legend: The match looked evenly matched but Lyons was the better one in the end. She won by pinfall with a split leg drop.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Gunther: The Champion dominated at first, then survived Gunther’s onslaught before lifting up The Ring General for a military press powerslam to retain the NXT Championship.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.