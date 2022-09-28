WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners and Highlights from September 27

The latest instalment of WWE NXT featured a packed match card which had some enthralling encounters. Tuesday night’s NXT pitted Cameron Grimes against Joe Gacy. Fans also enjoyed the mouth-watering North American Championship ladder match between Wes Lee and Tony D’Angelo.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen challenged Gallus in a terrific Pub Rules match. Moreover, the segment involving Ilja Dragunov has generated plenty of hype amongst the fans. On the show, Ilja Dragunov made it clear that he wanted to dethrone Bron Breakker. WWE NXT has certainly raised the bar with a jam-packed episode.

Here are all the highlights of all the action from a blockbuster episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

Mandy Rose vs Fallon Henley

Mandy Rose started off strongly in this bout. While Fallon Henley fought valiantly, she was outclassed by Mandy. Henley exchanged brutal strikes with Rose. But Henley was ultimately knocked down and taken out with the Kiss from a Rose.

Ladder Match Qualifier: Wes Lee vs Tony D’Angelo (w/ Stacks)

As soon as the match started, Lee sent Tony D out of the ring. As the match progressed, the contest evolved into a back-and-forth battle. However, Wes Lee tripped Tony D’Angelo, who fell face-first into the turnbuckle. The impact left The Don too dazed to continue and the match was stopped by the referee.

Sol Ruca vs Amari Miller

Sol Ruca was making her debut but showed nerves of steel. Sol Ruca started off strongly against Amari Miller and got a submission hold locked in early on. But Miller reversed out of it and got a big move for a near fall. Sol tried to get away with a flip but was dropped. In the end, Ruca hit another big dropkick before getting a handstand strike and a flying legdrop to register an impressive win.

Cameron Grimes vs Joe Gacy

This was one of the least impressive matches of the night. Both the wrestlers exchanged some devastating strikes. There was very little to choose between Grimes and Gacy. However, Gacy managed to finish the match courtesy of a distraction by The Dyad. Gacy executed the handspring lariat in the corner to pick up the win.

Nikkita Lyons (w/ Zoey Stark) vs Kayden Carter (w/ Katana Chance)

Nikkita Lyons found herself outmatched by the sheer speed of Kayden Carter early on. But Lyons fought back and showed great character. Lyons connected on a spin kick into a split-leg drop to pick up the win against Carter.

Ilja Dragunov vs Xyon Quinn

Xyon Quinn tried to dominate the proceedings against Ilja Dragunov. But the resilient Dragunov fought back to seize the initiative. Dragunov landed some German Suplexes before the crowd started to chant his name. The Czar ultimately planted Quinn with a running back uppercut to score the win.

Brutus Creed vs Damon Kemp

This bout wasn’t for the faint-hearted. Damon Kemp had his opponent in control with a headlock before Brutus Creed powered through and tossed the big guy around the ring. But fans were disappointed with how the match ended. In an anticlimax, Kemp attacked Brutus with a steel chair, causing a DQ.

Pub Rules: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus’ Wolfgang and Mark Coffey

This bout lived up to its billing and enthralled the crowd. Throughout this match, Gallus tried to take advantage of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, but the country boys showed great mental fortitude. They isolated Mark Coffey in a trashcan and hit him with a High-Low to register a memorable win.

