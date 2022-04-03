WWE NXT 2022: Stand and Deliver Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details

The second edition of the annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, is set to take place during the WrestleMania 38 weekend on April 2, 2022. The event which started last year during the WrestleMania 37 weekend as a two-day event, will now be a one-night show.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 features eight matches, which is more than a standard “TakeOver" event. This year’s Stand and Deliver event will be the first live event for WWE, which will be held outside of the marquee WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT 2.0 rebranding has received a mixed response from the fans and it has been rather polarising. But the build-up for the event has been exciting and fans are hoping for a pulsating NXT 2.0 which raises the bar.

Following is the list of the matches:

NXT Men’s Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Advertisement

Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Championship:

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the Tag Team Championship

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) w/ Malcolm Bivens vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee)

Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match for the North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) w/ Trick Williams vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes.

Ciampa’s final NXT match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

WWE Stand and Deliver 2022: LA Knight vs. Gunther

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Toxic Attraction

When will the NXT Stand and Deliver 2022 start?

The event is scheduled to start on Saturday, April 2.

Where will the NXT Stand and Deliver be held?

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 2) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When will the NXT Stand and Deliver begin?

The event is scheduled to start at 1 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE Fastlane?

They can also watch it on WWE Network by signing up on the website for free and claim a month’s free trial before subscribing.

Which TV channels will broadcast NXT Stand and Deliver in India?

Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can stream the event live via Sony LIV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.