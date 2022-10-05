WWE NXT, 4 October 2022: Pretty Deadly Retain Tag Team Title With Win Over The Brawling Brutes

Wrestling fans were treated to yet another high-octane episode of NXT in an episode that saw fast-paced action between stars such as Carmelo Haynes, Wendy Choo, Julius Creed, and Toxic Attraction among others.

The episode started off with Pretty Deadly taking a dig at the Brawling Brutes, who responded promptly by coming out to face the pair of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. The Brutes attacked the British duo sending them out of the ring.

Carmelo Haynes vs Oro Mensah:

The opening bout of the night set the tone for the events to follow as the fight seemed evenly poised and looked like it could swing either way.

After an energetic exchange of blows, an interference from Williams aided Carmelo Haynes in picking up the victory after he connected a leg drop from the top rope.

Von Wagner vs Andre Chase:

Wagner started the bout off strong before Chase found his way back into the fight. Allies of both parties popped up during the bout as Robert Stone and Thea Hail slugged it outside the ring.

But, in the end, it was Wagner who picked up the victory over his opponent with a modified Olympic slam.

Lash Legend vs Wendy Choo:

Legend hit Choo on the face before the bell was rung and the latter did not take it lightly. She came back strong with a mix of leg drops, splash dives and counters to turn the tide in her favour before emerging victorious.

Toxic Attraction vs Nikki Lyons and Zoey Stark:

Toxic Attractions Dolin and Jayne started the bout on the front foot before Lyons and Stark gained a foothold in the fight.

Toxic Attraction got a couple of near-falls as the match oscillated before Stark came up with a flurry of attacks to drop Jayne before Lyons hit the split leg drop to pick up the win.

Julius Creed vs Duke Hudson:

Ceed’s quick start to the bout helped him gain an early advantage which he converted to pick up the win as he hit Hudson with a spine buster before wrapping things up with a lariat.

