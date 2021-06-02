WWE NXT Announces The Return of Poppy and Few Other Surprises for Next Week

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Poppy is all set to return on next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. While there is no word yet what the company has planned for the musician, however, her return is seen as a continuance of affiliation between the black and yellow brand and the singer. Moriah Rose Pereira, popularly known as Poppy, has performed several times for WWE NXT in the past. Her most recent performance for the brand came at April’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, where she rocked the Capitol Wrestling centre.

A wrestlingin.com report also hints at Poppy pursuing an in-ring career. The rumours were further pronounced when one-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Candice LeRae went on a rant on Tuesday night’s NXT show. LaRae wondered if Poppy was trying to become the next Bad Bunny, which was a reference to the Grammy-award winning rapper and his successful run that carried him through the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37.

Meanwhile, the company took to Twitter to announce Poppy’s arrival.

Triple H also shared the news and wrote, “You can hear her sound on each episode and next week you can see her.” Triple H’s reference was about “Say Cheese” single, which is the current NXT theme song.

You can hear her sound on each episode and next week you can see her BACK @WWENXT on @USA_Network…@poppy is #NXTLOUD…Poppy is #WWENXT !!!!! https://t.co/WCBCL2aOG9— Triple H (@TripleH) June 2, 2021

The singer responded to the legendary wrestler and wrote, “Let’s go Mr.H”

Candice LaRae wrote on the microblogging site and asked about Poppy’s return and possibly hinting at a future segment with her, “Uuuuugh! Are we STILL talking about @poppy coming to NXT next week?” She further mentioned “how about we talk about” WWE NXT “Women’s Tag Team Champions” instead.

Uuuuugh! Are we STILL talking about @poppy coming to NXT next week? How about we talk about something that matters like…. I dunno…. the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.— Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) June 2, 2021

Poppy cheekily replied and wrote, ”see you real soon”

The company also announced that next week’s NXT show will also feature a duel between Ember Moon and Dakota Kai. Moon who was interviewed backstage on Tonight’s show by McKenzie Mitchell. The superstar promised to start taking pieces away from Rachel Gonzalez, starting next week with Kai, and then ending with the NXT Women’s Title at the “Takeover: In Your House” event. While the company has not confirmed Moon vs Gonzalez for Takeover, however it looks like Moon will officially issue the challenge on next week’s show, the publication further mentioned.

