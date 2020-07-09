WWE NXT Great American Bash Full Results, July 8: Keith Lee Ends Adam Cole’s Reign as Champion

The second day of the WWE NXT Great American Bash saw Keith Lee become the first superstar to hold the NXT Championship and the North American Championship simultaneously in the main event that ended Adam Cole’s record run as the promotion’s top star.

Following on the heels of WWE NXT Great American Bash Day last week, were Sasha Banks and Io Shirai stole the show, Day 2 started women’s division action with Candice LeRae and Mia Yim putting on a hard-hitting fight which the former won in a street fight.

Tony Nese was up against the big burly Australian Bronson Reed and in a short but entertaining match, Reed picked up the win and continued his impressive momentum with yet another good performance against an established star.

Isaiah Scott was pitted against Johnny Gargano in a late addition to the card and put on a solid filler spot In the card, though Gargano did not match the level of intensity the has been on the show since he turned heel.

Legado Del Fantasma against Drake Maverick and Breezango played out well with Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar not laying hands on Drake Maverick till the last moment and expectedly picked up the win hitting his finisher on Maverick. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza and Fandango and Tyler Breeze did their part well.

Mercedes Martinez did a squash job on Santana Garett with NXT establishing her as a serious contender in the women’s division.

In the main event, Lee and Cole put on the best fight of the night. Cole started hot with Lee made comebacks at opportune times. Big moves where countered well, sold well and the match was going in a methodical pace throughout before the big finish that saw series of near falls before Lee pinned Cole for the big prize (prizes) of the night.

The closing of the show saw Lee's next feud being revealed, as Karrion Kross and Scarlett observed the celebrations from afar.

Full Results

Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Fight

Bronson Reed def. Tony Nese

Johnny Gargano def. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Legado del Fantasma def. Drake Maverick & Breezango

Mercedes Martinez def. Santana Garrett

North American Champion Keith Lee def. Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion