WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Adam Cole Beats Kyle O'Reilly; Io Shirai, Zoey Stark Wins NXT Women’s Tag Team Title

The Great American Bash is truly a splendid night for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT. And on Tuesday night, the fans of the black and gold band once again witnessed some magnificent performance amongst the best in business.

The viewers also witnessed a match for ages between the friends turned rivals -Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. The duo had been at each other’s throats in the last few months, accusing each other of their fallout. It was exciting for fans to watch the unsanctioned fight between the friends turned foe.

The MSK has many competitors in their WWE careers. However, none of them has tested and challenged them as Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher did on Tuesday night. The motivated veteran boxers put good use to their wrestling experience to show Wes Lee and Nash Carter their place in NXT.

The most exciting match of the night was played between the Way and Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. And much to everyone’s expectations, there was an unlikely winner in this competition.

Cameron Grimes has been tormented by LA Knight at every turn in the last few weeks. And it seems The Technical Savage’s troubles are not over yet. Knight is on cloud nine ever since becoming the new Million Dollar Man— be it injury the WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase or mocking Grimes. However, Grimes was given one opportunity to prove himself on Tuesday with an interesting twist.

These fights were the biggest attraction of the night, but there were a few more matches scheduled and here we take a look at the results from Tuesday night:

NXT Tag Team Championships | MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher: Even though Nash Carter and Wes Lee retained their NXT Tag Team Championship title by defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, they were truly embarrassed by the veteran wrestlers in the ring. Despite some early blows and embarrassing performance, MSK won the match by defeating Ciampa and Thatcher via pinfall.

Million Dollar Championship | LA Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes: Knight once again outclassed Grimes to retain his Million Dollar Championship. And to make the matter worse, Grimes has now become Knight’s butler.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships | The Way (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark: Shirai and Stark on Tuesday crushed LeRae and Hartwell via pinfall to become new NXT women’s tag team champions.

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole: In the most entertaining match of the night, Cole defeated O’Reilly via pinfall.

