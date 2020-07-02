WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Winners, Reactions and Highlights

The special WWE NXT edition Great American Bash was a visual delight. With two high grade matches between Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai and Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher in store, the American Bash was successful in capturing some astounding moments.

The night kicked off with young NXT female stars contending in a 4-way match to win the No. 1 contender. Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox gave a high ranking fight with Nox emerging out as the winner. Except for LeRae, who got eliminated first, every other star got the opportunity to shine.

Next the high voltage one to one game between Lorcan and Thatcher began. Although Thatcher brought down Lorcan to the ground plenty of times, Lorcan just kept getting back up. The extremely physical fight finally ended with an armbar that left Lorcan with no energy to get up.

This was followed by Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone where Ripley defeated the others by submission. An interesting Strap Match ensued between Roderick Strong and Dexter Lumis that had a story in it along with a fun brawl. Predictably, Lumis won when he forced Strong to tap out.

Soon, the highlight of the night came as Sasha and Shirai came for the big fight. Bayley helped Sasha to churn out every move in her arsenal. But Shirai was unfazed as Asuka suddenly came out on the ring and gave Shirai the opportunity to moonsault on Sasha and secure a win by pinfall.



This match acted like a convenient predecessor for a probable Sasha and Bayley vs Asuka and Shirai match.