WWE NXT Heatwave 2022 Full Results: Bron Breakker Spears Through JD McDonagh to Retain Title

WWE NXT 2.0 aired an action-packed episode featuring the NXT Heatwave 2022 on Tuesday. In an evening filled with high-octane drama, major titles were on the line and fierce rivals faced off. This was arguably one of the finest episodes of the year for the newer WWE program, with a match-card that could have graced a premium live event.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker clashed against his new challenger JD McDonagh, while Mandy Rose battled with Zoey Stark for the NXT women’s title. In a pair of grudge bouts, Roxanne Perez sought to seek revenge on Cora Jade for betraying her and squandering their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, while Santos Escobar risked his career to reclaim Legado Del Fantasma from Tony D’Angelo. Elsewhere in the night, Carmelo Hayes competed for the NXT North American Championship against the cunning and agile Giovanni Vinci.

Here are the complete highlights from the enthralling episode of NXT Heatwave 2022:

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Giovanni Vinci

Carmelo Hayes was outmatched by Giovanni Vinci’s speed and strength, but the involvement of Trick Williams saved The A Champion. Vinci landed a vicious powerbomb on Trick to clear him out of his way. Carmelo dodged a powerbomb attempt by Vinci and struck with a head-scissors takedown to secure the pinfall and retain his NXT North American Championship title.

1 vs 1 Match: Roxanne Perez vs Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez battled valiantly but was hampered by her own principles. Perez refuted using the weapons and was unable to wield the black kendo stick against Cora Jade. But Jade did not make any such exceptions and smashed Perez onto the weapon to secure a rather tainted victory.

Street Fight Match: Tony D’Angelo vs Santos Escobar

In a highly grueling encounter, Tony D’Angelo employed every trick in his book to overpower Santos Escobar. The heel even assaulted members of the Legado Del Fantasma. However, in the closing stages of the match, Santos Escobar tried to use his brass knuckles but was outsmarted by Angelo who defeated him after connecting a vicious crowbar.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Champion Mandy Rose vs Zoey Stark

Mandy Rose attacked Zoey Stark’s knee, pulling off her knee brace in the process. Stark showed impressive resilience and endured Rose’s mighty move of bicycle knee, becoming the first woman in NXT to do so. But she could not contain the dominant champion and had to face defeat after she was hit by a stronger bicycle knee by Rose. She retained the NXT Women’s Championship and has now passed 300 days as the reigning champion.

Main Event, NXT Championship Match: Champion Bron Breakker vs JD McDonagh

The main event of the night pitted the NXT champion Bron Breakker taking on a tenacious JD McDonagh for the coveted title. In an extremely ferocious battle, the champion overcame severe neck pain and his determined challenger to triumph yet again at NXT. He had to strike McDonagh with three devastating Spears and a military press powerslam to secure the win on the night and reclaimed his NXT title.

