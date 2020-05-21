WWE NXT Result 2020: Charlotte Flair Spoils the Fun, Karrion Kross Defeats Liam Gray

WWE NXT 2020 saw some of the nail-biting encounters in the wrestling arena. The opening match saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make a grand entry as Kross opponent Liam Gray watches him from the ring.

Kross, who made his debut a few weeks ago, dominated the fight from the beginning. To finish it off in style, Kross took Liam in his signature jacket submission. In Kross debut match, Kross had smashed enchantment talent Leon Ruff in no time.

Then we saw the women superstars dominate the arena. Rhea Ripley faced Io Shirai with her eyes locked on retaining her WWE NXT Women championship title, which is currently with Charlotte Flair. The brutal clash saw Shiria using all forces to win it against The Nightmare. As the fight proceeds, we saw Flair walking down the ramp to spoil the fun. Flair stepped into the wrestling ring and hit Shiria that resulted in disqualification. She later attacked Rhea with a spear.



Here is the WWE NXT Result for the remaining matches:

El Hijo del Fantasma vs Akira Tozawa: Fantasma defeated the Tozawa to emerge victories in win Group B for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

Kushida vs. Drake Maverick: Maverick defeated Kushida 2-1 in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

Roderick Strong vs Dexter Lumis: The match kept all the wrestling fans on the tip of their toes. There was a point when everyone thought that Lumis would win but then Strong came from behind rolled Lumis into a pin out and wins it.