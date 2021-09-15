WWE NXT Result: Tommaso Ciampa Gets Crowned New NXT Champion

After several rumours and hints, finally, on Tuesday, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) presented their fans with the new era of NXT brand NXT 2.0. The much talked about episode starts with a huge premier and then came the announcement that Samoa Joe has relinquished his NXT championship belt. Following the announcement and William Regal’s timely interference, the Number one contender fight was converted into a title championship. Soon the stage was set for a four-way fatal match between –Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight.

Meanwhile, in another interesting event, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis tied the knot with each other.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT episode:

LA Knight vs Bron Breakker:

The show started with promos of Ciampa, O’Reilly, Knight and Dunne – all of them claiming that they are going to be the next big thing in NXT 2.0. And just when Knight was done boasting about his skills and temperament, he was challenged for a match by Bron Breakker. Knight accepted the challenge with sheer arrogance. However, in the end, Breakker had the last laugh as he won the match via pinfall.

Imperium vs Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs: Taking advantage of their chemistry and speed, Imperium hammered Jensen and Briggs defeating them via pinfall.

B-Fab vs Katrina Cortez: B-Fab dominated this encounter from the start and she finished it by catching Cortez with a bicycle and then used neckbreaker for a win.

Gigi Dolin, Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne vs Kacy Catanzaro, Sarray and Kayden Carter:

This fight started in two segments. In the first one, Catanzaro and Carter were up against Dolin and Jayne and defeated them by DQ. However, later, Jayne and Dolin were joined by Rose while Sarray teamed up with Catanzaro and Carter. And the second round was won by Rose, Dolin and Jayne as they crushed Sarray, Catanzaro and Carter before winning the encounter via pinfall.

Ridge Holland vs Drake Maverick: Holland had no remorse as he viciously attacked Maverick before defeating him via pinfall.

Creed Brothers vs Local Competitors: The Creed Brothers got the better of Local competitors as they defeated him via pinfall.

NXT Championship:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Pete Dunne vs LA Knight vs Von Wagner: Ciampa defeated Pete, Knight and Wagner in a four-way fatal match to get crowned as the new NXT champion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here