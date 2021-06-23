WWE NXT Results: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly Take Their Opponents Down, Roderick Strong Brutalizes Kushida

Tuesday night’s WWE NXT started with a video package showing Samoa Joe’s major return last week. Joe was revealed as William Regal’s enforcer. Regal made several announcements regarding this week’s roster, meanwhile Adam Cole stepped into the ring to deal with the animosity with Kyle O’Reilly. The duo are due to fight at NXT Great American Bash, but Cole who faced Joe’s wrath last week said they would prefer to battle with opponents of their choice for Tuesday nights NXT. Cole took on Carmelo Hayes while O’Reilly challenged Kushida.

Tuesday night’s action also had Io Shirai and Zoey Stark joining forces to combat the team of Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. And an encore performance from Franky Monet, before The Diamond Mine was revealed as Tyler Rust, Roderick Strong and a third star who was unnamed led by Malcolm Bivens, among others.

Here are the results and highlights from Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT:

Adam Cole vs Carmelo Hayes

After Cole refused to choose his own opponent, Carmelo Hayes walked out to convince the former NXT champion for a fight. He slapped Cole in the face starting this match off hot. While the rookie started out well against the Champion, Cole took too long to taunt Hayes. Both nearly took the win, but neither could pin the other for a three. Hayes then blocked the first Panama Sunrise attempt with a superkick, but the second was enough to give Cole the victory.

Other results and highlights:

Zoey Stark and Io Shirai defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of the Robert Stone Brand, with a moonsault resulting in a win by pinfall. After the match, it was announced that Stark and Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart would be in a No. 1 contender match next week to face The Way at Great American Bash.

The Way (Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory) defeated Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne via pinfall. After the match, Karrion Kross laid out Gargano with a running elbow for having said earlier in the night that he outclassed Kross at TakeOver: In Your House.

Franky Monet took Elektra Lopez down with a Glam Slam and take a pinfall victory.In another short-lived match Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla defeated Ever-Rise via pinfall.

Kushida vs Kyle O’Reilly: After declaring their respect for one another in video packages ahead of this match. The ensuing fight was a back-and-forth clash where each superstar countered the best shot of the other. Towards the end, Kushida got the Hoverboard Lock on, only to be rolled up by O’Reilly for the win.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here