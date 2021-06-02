WWE NXT Results: Adam Cole Makes an Explosive Return, MSK Retain Tag Team Tile

With less than two weeks before NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, two matches highlighted Tuesday’s NXT episode. While one was a three-way match featuring - Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne vs Johnny Gargano for the right to become No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship against Karrion Kloss. The other that formed the main event was the Tag Team Title Match that pitted MSK against Legado Del Fantasma, among others.

Here’s a look at results from Tuesday episode:

No. 1 contender’s match: Johnny Gargano vs Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne

O’Reilly went for the kneebar early on against Dunne and Gargano, but The Dunne managed to slip out of the grip. The trio took turns to hammer each other, with Gargano at a disadvantage against the technical prowess of the other two contenders. Meanwhile, Adam Cole made an interference; not only did he blast all three men with a steel chair, but then took out the official who tried to stop him. Cole knocked out Gargano with the Last Shot and with all three out of count the match was called off.

Jake Atlas vs LA Knight

After another wild brawl filled with WWE officials this time backstage, LA Knight found himself in trouble early against Atlas. However, he came back with a jumping neckbreaker only to be distracted by the arrival of Ted DiBiase. But that didn’t allow Atlas to steal the win with a roll-up. In the end even after another distraction by superstar Cameron Grimes, Atlas hit the cartwheel DDT and won clean.

Karrion Kross confronts Adam Cole

Adam Cole called his shot on the NXT Championship and went on to mock Karrion Kross. While the NXT champion arrived, William Regal tried to stop Cole from talking evasively to his way into a title shot. Instead, Kross made it clear that he wanted Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Cole at TakeOver.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship - Carmelo Hayes vs Kushida (c)

Carmelo Hayes, who wanted to make an immediate impression started off by kicking the champion in the face. Kushida trying to build the match survived a springboard clothesline for a near-fall. But in the end the newcomer could not escape when the Japanese superstar trapped him in the Hoverboard Lock, he tapped out.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (The Way) vs Zayda Ramier and Zoey Stark

Ramier found herself stuck in the ring alone with the NXT women’s tag team champions after LeRae sent Stark to the mat. The duo then finished it with Pretty Savage for the win.

NXT Tag Team Championships - Legado del Fantasma vs MSK (c)

After a painfully slow start, the fight raged when Lee gave his partner a reprieve but could not stop the dominance of Legado del Fantasma. While Lee barely survived the impressive offense, but Nash Carter saved him from Santos Escobar’s surprise back attack. In the end MSK hit their spinebuster, blockbuster finish on Joaquin Wilde to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

