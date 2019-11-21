WWE NXT Results: Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Take Down Superstars, Road to Survivor Series Intensifies

WWE NXT's go-home show before WarGames and Survivor series saw a solid booking in terms of in-ring action and building storylines. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Tommaso Ciampa all has excellent moments going into the pay-per-view, while the storylines too were adequately developed to make Sunday's mega event all that more interesting.

The evening started with Becky Lynch being inside the NXT ring insulting Bayley. The Raw Women's Champion then called out WWE NXT Women's Champion asking her what she would do since Lynch was in the ring. However, instead of Baszler responding, out came Rhea Ripley who demanded a match between the two. Following some back-and-forth action, Lynch caught Ripley with a Dis-Arm-Her, but Ripley powered out and hit her with an intense powerbomb. It was at this time that the NXT Horsewomen charged the ring, but Lynch and Ripley teamed up to clear house.

The evening also saw Matt Riddle defeat Ricochet via pinfall. The match saw interference from SmackDown's Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, whose distraction allowed Riddle to pick up the win. Following the match Nakamura and Cesaro attacked once again and while Ricochet took out Cesaro with a springboard splash, Roderick Strong saved riddle from a Kinshasa. Amidst all these, Finn Balor ran in to attack Riddle, but Riddle bounced Balor outside the ring with a Final Flash.

Here's what else happened on WWE NXT:

Undisputed Era defeated The Revival via pinfall in a non-title match.

Viking Raiders defeated Forgotten Sons via pinfall in a non-title match.

Adam Cole defeated Dominic Dijakovic in a non-title Ladder Match.

The evening also saw Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai via pinfall in a non-title match. Following the match SmackDown's Carmella, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville attacked the competitors in the ring and soon enough the entire NXT women's roster ran in except the Horsewomen to even things out. Natalya and Sarah Logan joined the brawl as well until SmackDown's Nikki Cross cleaned house.

Following Cole's win over Dominic Dijakovic, as Undisputed Era made their way out to celebrate, SmackDown superstars took them out. Raw and more NXT superstars too came out for the brawl and Drew McIntyre entered the ring to hit Dijakovic with the Claymore Kick. Seth Rollins appeared out of nowhere and gave a superkick to Cole. As Rollins was about to hit The Stomp, Tommaso Ciampa made his way slowly into the ring to face Rollins, but took out Cole first. The show went off air as the brawl continued.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.