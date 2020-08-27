WWE NXT Results: Breezango Become NXT Tag Team Champion

The Wednesday night WWE NXT episode was full of action. There was not a single minute where one could have possibly got bored during the match. The NXT tag team championship was claimed by Breezango after they defeated Imperium.
Take a look at all the fixtures that kept fans hooked their screens on August 26:
NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) (c): Breezango defeated Imperium to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship.
This win can clearly be attributed to the stellar team work that was done by brothers Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
That is some *chefs kiss* teamwork. #WWENXT @WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/odEqpw4ARs— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
Jake Atlas vs Tommaso Ciampa on NXT
Results: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall on NXT.
One really has to see to believe the last move. Ciampa quite literally smashed Altas. Towards the end, it can be seen that Atlas is thrown on the floor and it seems that he is almost unconscious.
He's not finished. #WWENXT @NXTCiampa @iamjakeatlas pic.twitter.com/0Cf9REC2Vl— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
Mia Yim vs Shotzi Blackheart on NXT
Results: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mia Yim via pinfall.
There is a move which is quite smart but will also give you a moment of laughter. All seemed to be quite fine, till a punch was packed on the chest, after which things escalated quickly.
Friends... to a point. #WWENXT @ShotziWWE @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/DzjE74998A— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 27, 2020
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match:
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Santos Escobar (c): Santos Escobar defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
This outing was so intense that it was almost impossible to figure out till the very end who would win. However, there is one move which would have impressed die hard wrestling fans. Take a look at it:
These men are truly giving THEIR ALL! We love to see it. #WWENXT @EscobarWWE @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/Jdxv3hcRDa— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
Kyle O'Reilly w/Undisputed Era vs Drake Maverick on NXT:
Kyle O'Reilly defeated Drake Maverick via pinfall on NXT.
If there is a thing called one for all, it was proved in this very outing. There is a reason why Maverick is one of the most cheered wrestlers, and in this outing he just proves that yet again.
Queen of evening the odds. #WWENXT @shirai_io @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/0P6Zyke3O9— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez on NXT:
Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai on NXT.
That's some offense, if we say so ourselves... #WWENXT @WWEMaverick @KORcombat @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/p98O6P3eES— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
Even though Shirai lost the match, there was a move during the outing that would have made fans skip a heartbeat.