WWE NXT Results: Breezango Become NXT Tag Team Champion

The Wednesday night WWE NXT episode was full of action. There was not a single minute where one could have possibly got bored during the match. The NXT tag team championship was claimed by Breezango after they defeated Imperium.

Take a look at all the fixtures that kept fans hooked their screens on August 26:

NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) (c): Breezango defeated Imperium to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship.

This win can clearly be attributed to the stellar team work that was done by brothers Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Jake Atlas vs Tommaso Ciampa on NXT

Results: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall on NXT.

One really has to see to believe the last move. Ciampa quite literally smashed Altas. Towards the end, it can be seen that Atlas is thrown on the floor and it seems that he is almost unconscious.

Mia Yim vs Shotzi Blackheart on NXT

Results: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Mia Yim via pinfall.

There is a move which is quite smart but will also give you a moment of laughter. All seemed to be quite fine, till a punch was packed on the chest, after which things escalated quickly.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match:

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs Santos Escobar (c): Santos Escobar defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

This outing was so intense that it was almost impossible to figure out till the very end who would win. However, there is one move which would have impressed die hard wrestling fans. Take a look at it:

Kyle O'Reilly w/Undisputed Era vs Drake Maverick on NXT:

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Drake Maverick via pinfall on NXT.

If there is a thing called one for all, it was proved in this very outing. There is a reason why Maverick is one of the most cheered wrestlers, and in this outing he just proves that yet again.

Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez on NXT:

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai on NXT.

Even though Shirai lost the match, there was a move during the outing that would have made fans skip a heartbeat.