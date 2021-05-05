WWE NXT Results: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell Win Tag Team Titles

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on Tuesday won the Tag titles by defeating Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Leon Ruff settled their dispute in a Falls Count Anywhere match

And in an interesting turn of event, Finn Balor, who went missing for weeks after losing his gold to Karrion Kross, has returned and recovered from his defeat.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Tuesday’s WWE NXT:

Falls Count Anywhere: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve" Scott

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Leon Ruff by pinfall in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Both Ruff and Scott battled back to the ring before the underdog hit a crucifix bomb off the top rope and almost won the match. Later, Scott managed to escape a pinfall by Ruff before goading him into the Confidence Boost for a near-fall.

Ruff nearly won the match after a series of springboard cutters. However, he wanted to make it look majestic, climbing to the top of a nearby stage. However, AJ Francis ruined his plan by catching him from behind. Swerve then planted Ruff with a JML for the win.

Cameron Grimes vs. Asher Hale

Asher Hale was beaten by Cameron Grimes by a pinfall. NXT newcomer Hale challenged Grimes for a match and somehow managed to counter many of the rich man’s signature moves. However, Grimes took the charge of the match later by hitting a Cave-In to win the competition.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

The Grizzled Young Veterans were defeated by submission at the hands of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa and Thatcher kept moving throughout the encounter and did not allow Zack Gibson and James Drake to isolate one man for a long time.

Ciampa crawled his way back into the match even after GYV took over the action, with an emphatic hot tag. The move allowed Ciampa and Thatcher to isolate Drake.Later, Ciampa distracted the referee as Thatcher blasted Gibson with the shoe.

Sarray vs. Zayda Ramier

Ramier was beaten by pinfall at the hands of Sarray. Before the match, a video comparing the debuts of Sarray and Zayda Ramier was shown. And it seemed the video gave Sarrye much needed confidence to blast Ramier.

LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas

Jake Atlas was beaten by LA Knight via pinfall. While going into the ring, Knight mocked Atlas and later paid for it. Atlas started the match by smashing his face. Knight replied to the assault and tried to recover quickly. But Atlas did not stay down for long.

Later, Atlas went for a German suplex, however, Knight escaped to the corner. Knight then send Atlas head-first into the turnbuckle and won the cutter.

NXT Women’s Tag Street Fight: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon (c) vs. The Way

The Way hammered Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall and in the process became the new NXT women’s tag team champions.

