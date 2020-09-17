WWE NXT Results: Damian Priest Retains North American Title against Timothy Thatcher

WWE NXT saw some impressive action on Wednesday in a host of matches including Timothy Thatcher displaying a gutsy performance against Damian Priest for the North American Title. Women’s champion Io Shirai barely overcame an unrelenting assault from Shotzi Blackheart in a no-title match. Read on to find out more.

Champion Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

The contest between Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart started with the former refusing a courtesy handshake. But Blackheart soon proved up to the task and put up a strong effort to unsettle the champion. Shirai, however, in the end, managed to win by pin-fall after delivering the top-rope moonsault. Blackheart earned the champion’s respect, who praised her post match.

Result: Io Shirai def. Shotzi Blackheart

Tommaso Ciampa vs Desmond Troy

Tommaso Ciampa routed Desmond in a no-contest from start to end. Following a few blows, Ciampa hit the Willow's Bell DDT and that was it for Troy.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Desmond Troy

Kushida vs Austin Theory

Even before the bell rang, Kushida slammed Theory with an Enziguri. Theory then recovered and traded blows, but Kushida dominated the proceedings. Theory finally submitted to the Hoverboard Lock.

Result: Kushida def. Austin Theory

Tag Team Champions Breezango vs Imperium

Imperium were quick to take control of the match in the start, until Fandango managed to escape the ring. Fiery Tyler Breeze came in and the course of the match reversed. Tyler secured pin-fall following a hurricanrana.

Result: NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango def. Imperium

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro vs Xia Li & Jessi Kamea

Kayden and Kacy picked up yet another victory, this time against the pair of Xia Li and Jessi Kamea. The defeated pair left the ring rejecting the handshake offered by the winners.

Result: Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro def. Xia Li & Jessi Kamea

Drake Maverick vs. The Undisputed ERA

Drake Maverick had to regret his eagerness to jump in the ring without his partner by his side. The cruiserweight was overwhelmed by the onslaught from the Undisputed Era. Killian Dain however showed up later but stood outside the ring. But after Bobby Fish planted steel chair in Dain’s gut, they were disqualified.

Result: Killian Dain & Drake Maverick def. The Undisputed Era via DQ

North American Champion Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher

This was certainly the match of the day as Timothy Thatcher put up an inspired fight against the reigning North American Champion. He stood his ground despite an aggressive assault by Priest. Thatcher in return gave him a taste of his own medicine. For a good part of the match, Thatcher looked dominating. But in the end, the Archer of Infamy, with the help of a top-rope spinning heel kick followed by The Reckoning, sealed the victory via pin-fall.

Result: Damian Priest def. Timothy Thatcher