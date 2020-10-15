WWE NXT Results: Damien Priest Defends North American Championship Beating Dexter Lumis

This week NXT saw two No.1 Contenders matches, a face-off between Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart and a North American Championship bout in which Damien Priest got the better of Dexter Lumis to defend his title. The event kicked off with The Undisputed Era taking on One-Two for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. There was an update on Finn Balor as well, who will need a few more weeks to be back in action.

1. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) def. One-Two (Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

The bout started with Oney Lorcan taking on Roderick Strong. Within minutes Lorcan was able to strike a headscissor takedown and tagged Burch in. Burch went for Strong's arm, who barely managed to tag Fish. Burch struck successive armbreakers and attempted to pin Fish, but Strong saved him on the count of two. In the end, after One-Two missed Implant DDT, Strong knocked out Burch with a flash knee strike.

2. Jake Atlas def. Ashanti Thee Adonis

Jake Atlas was quick to start the game as he attacked Ashante while he was still combing his hair. However, Ashante regained control with a standing dropkick on Atlas' jaw. Ashante was distracted by Legado Del Fantasma from outside. Atlas took advantage of the situation and rolled him up for pinfall.

3. Johnny Gargano def. Austin Theory

Austin Theory started off well as he threw blow after blow at Gargano. The momentum shifted when Gargano attacked Theory's shoulder but did not stay that way for long as Theory handed a big clothesline. As the match grew more and more intense, superkicks, dropkicks and suplexes were struck and saved. In the end, Gargano shot a nasty forearm and followed it up with One Final Beat to claim the win.

4. Candice LeRae def. Shotzi Blackheart

In another No. 1 Contenders match, Blackheart tried to impose her domination over LeRae early on. LeRae skilfully avoided several moves and dealt her own shots at times. Blackheart finally caught LeRae for a tiger suplex, but she kicked out. As BlackHeart prepared for a suicide dive, LeRae was saved by Indi Hartwell, who also handed her brass knuckles. Out of the referee's view, LeRae hits Blackheart with the concealed weapon and gets victory via pinfall.

5. IMPERIUM def. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Killian Dain was too impatient to wait for his partner as he took on Aichner in the ring to start the match. He then tagged Maverick after which the IMPERIUM took control of the match. Maverick somehow reached out to tag Dain. As Barthel distracted Dain, Aichner managed to deliver a big slam. Finally, the IMPERIUM gave Maverick The European Bomb to end the match.

6. Damian Priest def. Dexter Lumis (WWE NXT North American Championship Match)

The main event saw Dexter Lumis go up against the North American Champion Damian Priest. The duo traded some heavy blows to begin the match. The match quickly turned into a street fight with both throwing slams and bombs at each other. Priest barely got out of the Kata Gatome by reaching the ring. Entered Cameron Grimes, who hit the Cave In on Lumis. Priest, still recovering and unaware of the interruption, ended the match with a South of Heaven.