WWE NXT results: Dexter Lumis claims second spot in the North American Title Ladder Match

The latest episode of WWE NXT was packed with action and a lot of unexpected victories. Dexter Lumis claimed the second spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. He won against Timothy Thatcher and Finn Bálor in a Triple Threat Match.

In the NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai and Tegan Nox registered a good win over Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai and The Undisputed ERA targeted Imperium.

Mercedes Martinez of the Robert Stone Brand, restored her win against Shotzi Blackheart.

The match kept the fans and viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.

HERE IS A QUICK LOOK AT THE RESULTS OF THE LATEST WWE NXT MATCH

Tegan Nox and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae: Tegan Nox and Io Shirai defeated Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae via Moonsault

Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong: Johnny Gargano with with the One Final Beat DDT

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez: Mercedes Martinez defeated Shotzi Blackheart to win the match

Imperium vs. Ever-Rise: Imperium got the victory with the European Bomb finisher.

Isaiah Scott vs. Jake Atlas: Swerve won the match with his patented JML Driver.

Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher: Dexter Lumis choked out Thatcher to secure his spot at TakeOver.