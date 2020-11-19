WWE NXT Results: Dexter Lumis Wins Blindfold Match, Io Shirai Beats Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai faced off for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event on the latest episode for WWE NXT. In the match, Io registered her win. There was also an absolutely gripping blindfold match between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes. The outing was so gripping that it was bound to keep all WWE fans on the edge of their seats.

The match between KUSHIDA and Arturo Ruas was one of the most intense matches of the entire evening. Take a look at the main events that took place in the Wednesday evening episode:

Blindfold Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis defeated Cameron Grimes in the blind fold match. The two sides put in their best foot forward in order to win the game. The two wrestlers had entirely different approaches towards the bout. One of them was utterly calm, while the other one was in strong attack mode.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. The match was not at all a treat to watch as all of them are top players and a lot was expected from the two sides. However, on the brighter side, after losing a couple of matches in the series, the Indi Hartwell alliance struck the winning streak.

Look at this interesting clip from the outing:

KUSHIDA vs Arturo Ruas

This was one of the unexpected wins of KUSHIDA after he beat Arturo Ruas. In the snippet that is going viral on the internet, one can see how Arturo Ruas was initially dominant in the outing.

Watch the clip here:

Timothy Thatcher vs August Gray

Timothy Thatcher defeated August Gray. If not anything else, this bout clearly had taz-maven vibes. The two sides thrashed each other heavily. The nail biting outing had fans gripped till the end.

Watch this clip to know the intensity of the bout:

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley

Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley. Io's game in 2020 has been quite impressive. She has been giving a tough fight in all matches and has managed quite a few wins in this year.

Take a look at this emotional moment after the bout:

The two wrestlers embraced after the match.