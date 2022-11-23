WWE NXT Results: Dijak Attacks Wes Lee; Spoils Title Defense Celebration

WWE NXT has some crazy events lined up as Wes Lee faces off against Carmelo Hayes in an attempt to defend his North American Championship. There have been several issues between the duo and verbal spats just take the temperature in the room a notch higher.

Apart from that, we have Cora Jade and Wendy Choo fight it out in a one-on-one grudge match. Read more for updates on these exciting encounters and much more

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Choo goes on the offensive as soon as the bell rings. She knocked Cora Jade to the mat, who retaliated with a shoulder tackle. Jade then proceeded to give her a boot in the midsection followed by numerous right hands.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Whilst delivering a suplex-brainbuster combination, Jade thunders Wendy Choo with another right hand. Things get intense towards the end as Jade tries to grab the bat but Choo is successful in taking it away. The referee manages to convince Wendy not to use the bat, whilst Jade takes Choo’s drink and splashes it in her eyes, following it up with a DDT for the victory.

Ivy Nile vs Kiana James

Both of them lock up as the starting bell rings. James tries to get the upper hand in the initial stages by hitting Niles with a clothesline to the back, which is followed by an inverted backbreaker.

Niles retaliates with several kicks and then executes a gut wrench and an elbow along with a running kick that sends James out of the ring. Kiana James tries to walk away but Fallon Henley won’t let her do so. Seizing the opportunity, Ivy Niles locks her in her submission finisher to seal the deal.

Scrypts vs Guru Raaj

Things heat up from the first sound of the bell as Scrypts delivers a kick in the face to Guru Raaj. Raaj retaliates with a back elbow, but Scrypts hits him with several right hands to gain the advantage.

Following this he goes to the top rope and lands on Guru Raaj with a modified 450 Splash to finish this match relatively early and claim the win.

Zoey Stark vs Sol Ruca

The two instantly lock up as the bell goes off. Both of them exchange submissions in the initial stages and Stark delivers a drop kick post that. Sol Ruca fights back with a thrust kick as things intensify.

Ruca tries to up the ante delivering a splash in the corner followed by a powerslam. She then tries the pin but Zoey manages to hold fort. As Sol Ruca goes on top, Stark manages to get out of the way, giving a knee to her head for victory.

Pretty Deadly vs Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

As the bell rings, Hudson and Wilson commence the match. Hudson immediately pumps out a back elbow along with a sidewalk slam. Chase tags himself in and manages to execute the drop toe hold.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Lack Stars But Luis Enrique’s Philosophy Still Give Them an Edge Over Others

Prince manages a blind tag and manages to fire a drop kick amidst sustained pressure from Chase. Hudson and Wilson try to get the better of each other before Prince and Chase are tagged in once again. Hudson looks for a big boot on Wilson, which accidentally lands on Chase. Prince tags himself in and along with Wilson they launch the Spilled Milk to attain victory.

Wes Lee vs Carmelo Hayes

The bell rings and you instantly know that both men mean business here. Carmelo Hayes hits Wes Lee with a forearm at the start of the bout. As both of them are outside, Lee trashes Hayes’ head on the announcer’s desk.

We are feasted to a performance that is filled with moves such as the German Suplex, 450 Splash, hurricanrana as well as several ferocious blows throughout the game. Towards the latter stages we see Melo hitting a code breaker, post which he goes on top and comes flying in. Lee moves out just in time and then delivers a meteora followed by a cannonball that sends Carmelo outside.

In the dying stages we see Melo sending Lee into the top turnbuckle, but Lee gets a flipping kick in and follows it with a Michinoku Driver to register the win.

Read all the Latest Sports News here